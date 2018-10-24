‘Overwatch’ Fans Recreate Highlight Intros in Real Life

Several talented Overwatch fans have put together their own highlight reel by recreating various heroes’ highlight intros in real life.

Highlights are Overwatch players’ main source of bragging rights, the collections of clips from matches that showcase the biggest and the best plays. They’re seen at the end of matches with individual players also getting their own highlight reels saved after games to be watched again later, and each one is accompanied by a special Highlight Intro, a way to introduce the hero the highlight focuses on.

These highlight intros come in many different unlockable forms, but they also now come in a real-life version. A Redditor by the name of Emcochingco shared a video to the Overwatch subreddit and through his Instagram page that showed himself and others recreating highlight intros for Ana, Bastion, Soldier: 76, McCree, Genji, Reinhardt, and Widowmaker with the help of some Nerf guns and credit cards.

While commenters debated which one of the intros was their favorite, one of the suggestions for the best one was the Genji intro recreated with the credit cards instead of shuriken. The original poster of the video commented in agreement to say that the Genji intro was his favorite as well.

For some of the people who saw his collection of Overwatch intros, this wasn’t the first time that the poster had been seen recreating different acrobatics-filled scenes from games. Prior to this Overwatch video, the same user shared another that was all about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In that video that’s seen below, he recreates the scenes seen at the end of Smash Bros. fights that show Sheik, Bayonetta, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Luigi winning their fights.

You can see more of the actual Overwatch Highlight Intros in-game and can see all the game-winning Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scenes when the game releases for the Nintendo Switch on December 7th. A full roster for the game supposedly leaked recently as well with several more characters revealed.