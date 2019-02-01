‘Overwatch League’ 2019 All Access Pass Now Available To Purchase

Within just a few days, the next chapter of Overwatch League will begin, bringing together the best players in the world to compete starting on Valentine’s Day. And now there’s a fun option that lets you watch the action however you see fit!

Twitch has announced on its blog page that it’s offering an All Access Pass, which can be purchased now for just $14.99. That gives you a number of unprecedented options for watching your favorite team in action.

“Watching esports doesn’t have to be the same for everyone. With this year’s Pass, you’ll have the power to view League games your way with several viewing options. Watch in first-person from any pro player’s point of view OR from any role. Or, choose from a slew of various multi-view options, including first-person and overhead views, alongside the main broadcast to see the action from every angle.”

The All Access Pass will offer a free 48-hour trial for those that want to see what it’s about before investing in the pass, which comes with the following items:

200 Overwatch League Tokens ($9.99 value) to use on 100+ Overwatch League Hero skins. 100 tokens gets you a Hero’s home and away team skins.

20% off all Overwatch League merch to sport your team’s gear IRL*

Ad-free viewing on all Overwatch League Twitch channels

Passholder-only chat to talk with others who are just as into the game as you are

Participate in Q&A’s with Overwatch Pros for extra tips and insight

2 exclusive chat badges to show off your fandom in any Twitch channel

3 team-themed emotes to show your colors in chat

500 bonus Bits for Twitch Prime members (membership must be active at time of purchase)

The benefits from the pass will be offered through October 31, so you’ve got plenty of time to hop on board and cheer for your favorite team during the forthcoming season of the Overwatch League. Of course, it’s still optional if you don’t mind watching the regular way.

We’ll keep you informed when the Overwatch League kicks off in a couple of weeks!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

