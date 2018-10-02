‘Overwatch’: Most Popular Heroes Ranked

Blizzard’s hit FPS Overwatch has no shortage of amazing heroes to choose from, each with incredible different styles and heartbreaking backstories. The shooter is fun, but once players enter into Competitive mode, it’s an entirely different ball game.

With Season 12 being such a hot season for players to get in there and show others what they are made of, it’s time to dive right into to see which players said “Nerf This” and which ones preferred to “Die, Die, Die” all over the map.

The information below comes courtesy of Omnic Meta, a site that’s meant to track all things Overwatch. To see which heroes are the most common is not only interesting, but helpful for those looking for a main switch. What better way to choose who to go for when you know what other characters you’re most likely going to have to go up against. The best counter is a prepared counter, after all.

According to the site, “The biggest decision that Overwatch competitive ladder players have to make is which hero to play. Knowing the meta game and which heroes fit well is the big determining factor when it comes to deciding which hero to play. In this article, we analyze the popularity of hero specialization. A player has a “main” hero when that player plays more than 50% of all games with that hero, and is a “one-trick” when playing more than 80% of games with that hero. Using the data for hero usage collected in Season 12 for PC, I break down the most popular hero mains for each tier.”

They added, “The figure above ranks the top 10 most popular hero mains in Season 12. Due to their popularity, these heroes are perceived to be the strongest in the game at each respective tier and can generally fit into most competitive ladder team compositions. In other words, these “main” heroes are generally meta heroes.”

It’s not surprising to see D.va at the top for Bronze, she’s a pretty easy Tank to utilize. What’s interesting to me as a Lucio main is to see how many favor Ana in the more high ranking stages of play. She’s a phenomenal healer, but one that definitely takes skill to master. I’ve seen some pretty week Ana mains in the past, but when you go up against someone that understands the character? She can definitely be a game changer!

Interested in seeing even more Season 12 breakdowns? You can check out the site right here! As for the game itself, Overwatch is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.