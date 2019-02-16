‘Overwatch’ Players Aren’t Happy With The Game’s New Blinding Menu Screen

To celebrate the launch of Overwatch League’s second second, Blizzard has rolled out a brand-new white menu screen for the game, once again proving that it loves to blind its players.

And as you would expect, players of the hero shooter aren’t very happy that their retinas are burned every time they land on the menu screen.

In fact, players are so unhappy about the new menu screen that a Reddit post complaining about the brightness and that suggests some type of “night mode” has skyrocketed on the game’s official Reddit page to over 16,000 likes.

As the top comment on the post points out, the menu is especially bad during a long night-time session, where all of sudden the darkness of your room is lit up with the blinding white light of your monitor or TV screen.

Of course, there’s also a minority of players who note that they don’t have any problem with the menu screen — but these are presumably the same people who don’t use night mode on Twitter and jack their phone brightness up to 100 percent all-day. In other words, crazy people.

Anyway, as you may know, this isn’t the first time Overwatch has implemented a bright white menu background. And consequently, this isn’t the first time Blizzard has been criticized for doing it.

And like previous instances, it doesn’t seem like Blizzard will do anything to remedy this issue, which is surely impacting a large swath of the game’s player base. If it is planning on addressing the issue, it at least hasn’t said anything about it yet.

