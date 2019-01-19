‘Overwatch’ Reveals Reaper’s New Lunar New Year Skin

Blizzard has begun unveiling Overwatch’s upcoming Lunar New Year skins with Reaper’s being one of the first to be seen, the dual-wielding character receiving a Lü Bü Reaper cosmetic during the event.

Overwatch’s official Twitter account revealed the skin below just recently that showed the original Reaper transforming into the Lü Bü Reaper skin to show just how different the two are. Keeping and adding to his red and black color scheme, Reaper’s new skin is a perfect start to the upcoming Lunar New Year event.

New year, new me. Make your own luck this year as LÜ BU REAPER! Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/jIJc1505Ys — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 19, 2019

The Lunar New Year event doesn’t officially kick off until January 24th though, so players who keep up with these reveals can expect to see several more come through before the game’s event begins. Judging from past events like the winter celebration that took place towards the end of 2018, each day will introduce players to a new skin before all the cosmetics become available at the start of the event.

Blizzard confirmed the start date of the next event just recently, and while it didn’t share any details regarding what this event will entail, last year’s information gives some idea of what to expect. The Lunar New Year 2018 event brought on over 50 unlockables for players to acquire alongside game mode tweaks and a new map.

“This year, we’re celebrating Lunar New Year with changes to our Capture the Flag mode, including a new competitive mode, the new map Ayutthaya, and many gameplay improvements,” Blizzard said during last year’s event. “But we know what you really want… LOOT! Unlock over 50 new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Black Lily Widowmaker, Qinglong (Azure Dragon) Pharah, Xuanwu (Black Tortoise) Zarya, and Baihu (White Tiger) Genji—alongside gear from last Lunar New Year, available at reduced credit costs.”

Those features aren’t confirmed to be making a return during this year’s event, but players can likely expect to get last year’s loot at a discounted price if anything, just as last year’s event let players acquire cheaper loot from the year prior.

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event is scheduled to kick off on January 24th and will run until February 18th.