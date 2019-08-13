Overwatch’s Sigma Now Live Along With Role Queue Beta

The Overwatch team at Blizzard Entertainment recently dropped a few new goodies for players to enjoy in the Public Test Realm (PTR). Not only did they reveal the latest hero to be arriving in the game, but they also introduced a new, overhauled matchmaking feature that would be helpful in creating less tension when selecting heroes. That said, both of these things have been hanging around the PTR for the past few weeks to be tested by players and work out any major issues that have popped up. However, the time has come for both Sigma and Role Queue to arrive on the live servers.

That’s right, Overwatch players will now be able to play as Sigma across all platforms. In addition to this, the Role Queue matchmaking feature is now in place for a beta period that will last until September 1st. For those who don’t know, this locks matchmaking into a 2-2-2 format, with two tanks, two damage, and two support heroes, with players being able to queue in with whichever role they would like before selecting their heroes.

While the Role Queue will only be hanging around for a short testing period, Sigma is here to stay. The new tank offers quite the interesting abilities, including the ability to control gravity itself. Here’s more on the new Overwatch hero:

“Sigma is an eccentric astrophysicist and volatile tank who gained the power to control gravity in an orbital experiment gone wrong. Manipulated by Talon and deployed as a living weapon, Sigma’s presence on the battlefield cannot be ignored.”

HYPERSPHERES

Sigma launches two gravitic charges, which bounce off walls and implode after a short duration, damaging enemies within a sizable radius.

EXPERIMENTAL BARRIER

Sigma propels a floating barrier to a location of his choosing. He can dismiss the barrier at any time.

KINETIC GRASP

Sigma freezes incoming projectiles in midair, converting them into shields.

ACCRETION

Sigma gathers a mass of debris and flings it at an enemy to knock them down.

GRAVITIC FLUX

Unleashing his full powers, Sigma takes flight, lifts enemies in a targeted area, and launches them into the sky before slamming them back down.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the game, its new hero, and the Role Queue feature, check out some of our previous coverage.