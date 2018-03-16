Overwatch’s Sombra’s Hack is Getting Hacked With Upcoming Nerf

Overwatch’s Sombra, the smirky hacker that plays both sides like that was what she was born to do, received a pretty significant buff a few weeks ago from Blizzard and it gave the hero an advantage that many players weren’t too happy with. Instead of the hacked health packs going towards her ult, it was instead easier for her to deal a significant amount of damage while also seeing an increase in hack time.

Looks like her hack is about to be hacked because Blizzard’s lead designer Geoff Goodman took to the game’s forums to discuss what the team was thinking regarding Sombra and her abilities:

We’re making some more changes to Sombra next patch to address these issues. There are two main changes coming:

Any time Sombra’s hack is interrupted by damage, hacking will go on cooldown for 2 seconds. With this change, Sombra will have to be more careful about choosing when and who to hack instead of just holding down the button and waiting for people to miss and/or reload etc. There is currently a 0.1s window of time at the end of the hack where it cannot be canceled via line of sight or other effects (such as Tracer’s recall, Zarya bubbles, etc). This exists so it doesn’t constantly get broken by very small line of sight blockers such as light posts and signs, etc. We are removing this window and instead now using multiple LOS checks to make sure the small LOS blockers are still not a problem. In addition to this, we’re speeding up the update rate of her hacking so that it is more responsive in checking for these fail conditions. The combination of these things means it should be much more reasonable to respond to a hack targeting you.

The intent of all of her recent changes is still to increase her overall strength and viability. We’re keeping a close eye on her to make sure she lands in a good place.

Immediately fans in the forums responded with positive feedback agreeing that this was the right move for the hero. The latest change isn’t live yet but it will be releasing soon for all platforms!

