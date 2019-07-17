Overwatch Summer Games Now Live

We are nearly a month into summer in the northern hemisphere, which means some seasonal content is arriving for our favorite games. One such title that breaks out the festivities each year is Blizzard Entertainment‘s Overwatch. That’s right, the Summer Games have returned, which means there is a handful of new and returning skins to acquire, various new sprays and icons to pick up, and a ton of Lucioball to play. Set to last for three weeks, the Overwatch Summer Games are always a good time for players to relax and have some fun.

“This year, we’re challenging Summer Games participants to win games in Overwatch and earn weekly rewards, including athletic new skins for Reaper, Mei, and Reinhardt,” reads the game’s website. “We’re also adding leagues of other new seasonal items, available alongside our growing collection of summer gear from previous years, and bringing back Lúcioball!”

You’ll get a kick out of this! Lace up and hit the field. The Overwatch Summer Games are back until August 5. ⚽ 🥇 https://t.co/GVQqHswsCk pic.twitter.com/qfyhQJqxnJ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 16, 2019

The Overwatch Summer Games will be running from today, July 16th until August 5th. Each week will present new items for players to earn just by winning games, whether it’s Quick Play, Competitive, or in the Arcade. The full list of new skins and prizes that will be available throughout the next few weeks can be seen on the game’s website. For more on what Lucioball is all about:

HOW TO PLAY Team up to boop the ball into the opponent’s goal. The team that scores the most points before time runs out wins the game.



COPA LÚCIOBALL Sate your competitive appetite with skill rating, leaderboards, and the toughest opponents Lúcioball can offer.



INTERNATIONAL ARENAS Test your skill in Rio de Janeiro’s beautiful Estádio das Rãs, the scenic Sydney Harbour Arena, and the striking Busan Stadium.



Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what is going on in the popular shooter, including how the Shanghai Dragons recently won Stage 3 of the Overwatch League playoffs, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump back into some Lucioball action? Which skins are you most excited to get your hands on? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!