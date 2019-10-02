Overwatch Director Says Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Can Have Any Guest Hero

Overwatch doesn’t have any playable characters from other games joining its lineup of heroes, but the same can’t be said for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latest game in the Smash Bros. series features more characters than ever including some appearances from unlikely franchises. It doesn’t have any Overwatch characters in it right now, but Blizzard’ Jeff Kaplan said the brawler’s developers can have any guest hero they choose if they want to but an Overwatch character in Smash.

Kaplan, the vice president of Blizzard Entertainment and lead director of Overwatch, spoke to IGN recently about Overwatch. People are always saying their favorite characters from any game should be put in Smash with those requests happening more than ever in Smash Bros. Ultimate, so IGN asked Kaplan which of his Overwatch characters he’d like to see in the game. Kaplan gave an even better answer than expected by saying the Smash Bros. creators could have any of the Overwatch heroes.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all,” Kaplan told IGN. “They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from.”

There are some characters from the Overwatch lineup that we’d be more likely to see in Smash Bros. Ultimate compared to others though. With that in mind, Kaplan’s next answer wasn’t really a surprising one. If he had to pick only one character to make a guest appearance from Overwatch, he said he’d want to see Tracer in a Smash Bros. game.

“Tracer’s our girl, Tracer’s our mascot,” Kaplan said. “She’d be my first choice. There’s a lot of great runners up. I think a lot of people can immediately see Doomfist gameplay applying to Smash, but if it were up to me, I’d like to see Tracer.”

Not long ago, we saw what a Nintendo character could look like in Overwatch thanks to a fan-made trailer. The video showed us what looked like the closest we’d ever get to Overwatch and Nintendo overlapping beyond being able to play Overwatch on the Switch, but if Nintendo has the ability to add any Overwatch character to its fighter, perhaps we’ll see an even closer relationship in the future. More Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters are in development, and there’s still one more fighter left to go in this pass, so perhaps we’ll one day see the reveal of an Overwatch character in the game.