‘Overwatch’ Bug Lets Torbjorn Throw Turrets Inside Roofs

Overwatch players have found a familiar bug now affecting Torbjorn that lets the hero throw his turrets into roofs while they’re still able to fire at enemies.

Throwing projectiles and having them clip into structures isn’t something that’s unheard of in Overwatch, but it’s a glitch that Torbjorn can now take advantage of thanks to his rework that’s currently being tested on the PTR. An Overwatch player and Redditor going by the name of jellycookie shared proof of the Torbjorn bug on the game’s subreddit with a gif that showed Torbjorn’s turret being flung upwards into a roof before it finally went through the structure and was still able to shoot out at enemies below.

If the bug looks familiar, it might be because the same thing has happened in the past with other heroes like Symmetra. With the hero able to stick her turrets to different structures, the turrets can at times bug through a wall or roof and still be able to shoot out the other side. CoolScoots‘ video below shows the bug in action while an unseen turret shoots its laser through a wall. Considering that both heroes’ turrets automatically target enemies and defensive structures’ damage is nothing to scoff at, it’s a frustrating bug to encounter.

Torbjorn joins the ranks of heroes that can replicate this unintended effect with his PTR rework making it so that he can toss his turrets in different directions instead of building them right where he’s standing. The rework changed his turrets to thrown projectiles that will automatically build themselves up over the course of three seconds. While that would normally be the opportune time for enemies to take the turrets out before they can be fully constructed, hiding them in a wall or roof makes doing so that much more difficult when you can’t even see the turret before it starts firing at you. The turret cooldown prevents Torbjorn from quickly throwing multiple turrets into the roof, but only for five seconds.

Since the bug has been noticed on the PTR though, it’s unlikely that it’ll make it to the live servers if Blizzard has taken notice of it. The PTR is built to test Blizzard’s Overwatch changes and correct bugs and issues exactly like this one, so while Torbjorn players on the PC can still toss their turrets into structures, it’s not something that players on the live servers should expect to see when the patch and the hero’s rework release for everyone.