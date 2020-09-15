Overwatch Launches Tracer's Comic Challenge

A new Overwatch event, Tracer's Comic Challenge, has officially kicked-off in the game. The event will allow players to unlock nine new rewards in total. Winning three games earns players a new icon, winning six games earns players a new spray, and winning nine games gets players a new Epic Skin. Following the event's theme, Tracer's new Epic Skin is covered in comic book art. The character's lower half features a number of different comic panels, while her top and weapons feature graphics related to various sound effects. These rewards can be seen in the video in the Tweet below.

Look out world! Tracer's here. Blink into battle to earn supersonic rewards, including Comic Book Tracer (Epic) and new sprays. Tracer’s Comic Challenge is now live! pic.twitter.com/uLdh8OxIA4 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 15, 2020

Like other recent Overwatch challenges, Tracer's Comic Challenge also features rewards that are given out for watching Twitch streams of the game. Watching two hours will get players one new spray, watching four hours will get players two new sprays, and watching six hours will get players three new sprays. These new sprays are also accompanied by new voice lines, as well. Earning these sprays will likely prove more time consuming than earning the in-game rewards, but thankfully fans will have a fairly good amount of time before the event's end to get those hours in.

Alongside Tracer's Comic Challenge, Overwatch has announced a new comic book limited series from publisher Dark Horse Comics. The series is called Overwatch: Tracer- London Calling, and the first issue is now available for download right here. The series will last five issues, detailing Tracer's early exploits on the streets of London. The series is written by Mariko Tamaki, with art by Babs Tarr. New issues of London Calling will release monthly. A physical version has been announced, as well.

Given the popularity of Tracer among Overwatch players, it seems likely that this event should prove pretty successful! Tracer's Comic Challenge started today and will run through July 28th. Overwatch is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Tracer's Comic Challenge? What do you think of the latest Overwatch challenge? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!