Blizzard Details Overwatch’s Upcoming Xbox One X Enhancements

Blizzard recently confirmed that Overwatch would be receiving several enhancements on the Xbox One X, one of which will be 4K content.

Until now, word on Overwatch’s Xbox One X enhancements has been relatively quiet, though it certainly seemed like a likely result given how popular the team-based game has been so far. Windows Central recently reached out to Blizzard to inquire as to whether or not Overwatch would be added to the list of enhanced games and received a response that confirmed what Xbox One X owners can look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Overwatch team is excited with great possibilities Xbox One X opens,” the statement from Blizzard read. “The team is currently exploring how the game experience can be enhanced on this platform to leverage the console’s incredible hardware, and is working on implementing 4K resolution in the game on Xbox One X. It is very important for the team to make sure the user interface looks natural on a truly big screen. We will share more details about our plans for 4K support on Xbox One X later.”

Judging from Blizzard’s response, 4K enhancements seem like a guarantee, but when it’ll be implemented and other specifics on the enhancements remain to be seen. Blizzard seems to have more plans for the console beyond that, but they’re weighing concerns like the user interface against their additional plans for the Xbox One X.

Outside of Overwatch, Activision Blizzard already had a slew of AAA games with Xbox One X enhancements to look forward to. Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, and even older games like Diablo III all look even better on the Xbox One X, so it makes sense that Overwatch would follow the same path.

Overwatch received a PlayStation 4 Pro update a while back, but the update improved the user interface while leaving the actual resolution of the game unchanged. This could mean that similar results will be seen on the Xbox One X leading up to its update, but that remains unconfirmed until Blizzard provides more details or it’s uncovered from those playing Overwatch after the patch.

[Windows Central]