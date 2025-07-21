One of the Worst Video Games Ever Is Coming to Modern Systems (But It’s a Good Thing)

There are a lot of video games that fail to live up to the hype. Publishers put a lot of money into marketing, and sometimes the resulting game fails to connect with audiences. At this point, we’re all kind of used to it. Over the last four decades or more, gamers have learned to look into reviews, previews, and Twitch streams before spending their hard-earned cash on a game. Gamers have become much more educated consumers, and that’s because it’s become a necessity based on the cost of investment. However, that level of research simply wasn’t a possibility in the past.

In 1982, gamers really were rolling the dice on some purchases, especially if the game had a big name attached. In that era, there was no bigger name in gaming than Pac-Man. The Atari 2600 release marked the first time the arcade game had ever been ported to a home platform, and there was a level of excitement that exceeded anything prior. The game sold a staggering 8 million copies for Atari. Unfortunately, the Atari 2600 version proved to be a huge disappointment to players, as the gameplay failed to match the arcade version.

Despite the fact that the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man is famously bad, the game is coming to modern consoles thanks to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The compilation will be getting a new set of DLC called The Namco Legendary Pack, which will include the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man as well as the 5200 and Atari 8-bit versions. There will also be versions of Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Galaxian, and Xevious. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will also be getting new documentary materials, which will offer new details while helping to provide context for those unfamiliar with these ports.

The idea of bringing back one of the most reviled games ever made might seem strange, but it actually does help to make Atari 50 an even more complete package. At one point, the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man was the best-selling video game ever, so it’s an important part of the industry’s legacy. It’s great that newcomers will get a chance to play the game and have the added background that will help them to better appreciate the technological hurdles that initially made it such a disappointment.

At this point, many gamers have expressed surprise that Atari 50 continues to see new content. It’s been nearly three years since the collection was released, but developer Digital Eclipse continues to find new ways to build and expand the overall library. Now that Namco games are being added, some fans have suggested that Atari could pursue other licensed games, such as the arcade ports for Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. It seems hard to imagine that ever happening, but most people probably wouldn’t have thought we’d ever see this version of Pac-Man!

