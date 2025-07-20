2025’s Best Open-World RPG Is Cheaper Than Ever Before

Hard as it might be to believe, we’re more than halfway through 2025 already. Before we all know it, it’ll be December, and everyone will be talking about the best video games released throughout the year. That’s still a few months away of course, but 2025 already has a lot of great games to talk about. From racing games and platformers, to open-world RPGs, this year has some legitimate Game of the Year contenders ready and primed for award season. If you haven’t played one of this year’s most critically-acclaimed games, you’re in luck thanks to a big discount live right now.

The game in question is Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. For those that missed out, or have been waiting for some kind of a sale, Fanatical currently has the standard edition of the game marked down to just $46.79, from its normal price of $59.99. That’s a savings of 22%, and the same discount has been applied to the game’s gold edition. Normally priced at $79.99, the gold edition has been dropped to $62.39, which is just above the normal asking price for the standard edition. The only real catch is that these deals only apply to the PC versions, so those hoping for a bargain on PS5 or Xbox are out of luck. Readers interested in taking advantage of the sale can do so right here.

While both deals offer the same percent decrease, the gold edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II might be the better overall bargain. The extra cost includes the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit, the Shields of Seasons Passing DLC, and three expansions. The first, Brushes With Death, was released back in May. A second called Legacy of the Forge is set to arrive in the autumn, and will be appearing at Gamescom in August. The final announced expansion is Mysteria Ecclesia, which arrives sometime in winter. Getting all of that extra content for just a couple dollars more than the base game normally costs is a pretty smart move, and should give players an incentive to stay invested over the coming months.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was released back in February, receiving heavy praise from critics and reviewers alike. As of this writing, the game holds an 88 score on Metacritic, and a “very positive” rating on Steam, with more than 80,000 user reviews thus far. While the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance was well-regarded, many reviewers have noted that the sequel feels like a substantial improvement. That’s something developers should always strive for, but a lot of sequels can miss the mark.

It remains to be seen whether Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will be rewarded later this year. While we’ve seen a lot of great games released in 2025, there are still several high-profile titles on the way. Hopefully Warhorse Studios is remembered by critics and audiences by the time the end of the year rolls around, but this sale could be a good way to keep the developer’s game in the current conversation.

