Paizo Releases Draft of ORC License, Alternative to OGL

Paizo has released a first draft of its Open RPG Creative License, which they hope will serve as an alternative to the Open Gaming License that has long been the standard in tabletop RPGs. Yesterday, Paizo released the first draft of its Open RPG Creative License (ORC License for short), which would provide creators with the ability to open their game up for third-party creators to create compatible material. This document is intended to be an alternative to the Open Gaming License (OGL) that has long served the tabletop gaming industry in a similar role, but became the center of controversy earlier this year when its creator Wizards of the Coast tried to "de-authorize" the current version in favor of a new and more restrictive license.

Tabletop RPGs are uniquely murky in the world of copyright because they contain both unprotectable game rules and protectable "creative descriptions." The ORC License provides users with a license to this copyright protection in a way that clearly defines what is considered game mechanics and what is considered protected Product Identity that can't be re-used. By publishing under the ORC License, the intent is to reduce litigation by creating clear frameworks and what can and can't be used.

One way the ORC License differs from the OGL is that it will be registered to the Library of Congress instead of being controlled by a specific organization, to prevent a situation similar to what befell the OGL earlier this year. In a FAQ, Paizo noted they considered putting the ORC License under a Creative Commons License but couldn't find one that fit with what they wanted the ORC License to contain. One Creative Commons license required downstream licensors to make their entire document available for open use, while the other one prevented other downstream licensors from using content made by other downstream licensors.

You can read through the full ORC License here. Paizo will be accepting feedback until April 21st and then will release a new public draft for feedback. The intent is for the ORC License to be available for use by the end of April.