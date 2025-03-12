Palworld’s Next Major Update Adds Crossplay in March

Following the Feybreak update, it’s been a relatively quiet start to the year for Palworld. Aside from a few patches and events, Palworld hasn’t gotten a major update since the free DLC. But now, that future roadmap Pocket Pair has been teasing has a more concrete release date. And yes, that includes finally adding crossplay to Palworld. In fact, the March 2025 update for Palworld is officially called the “Crossplay Update” and will add the ability to move Pals between worlds alongside multiplayer crossplay for Palworld fans on different platforms. The Crossplay Update doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but will arrive in “late March.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Palworld first launched in January 2024, fans have been asking for crossplay. The game is available on multiple platforms, spanning PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Earlier this month, Palworld also became available for Mac users. However, the game’s multiplayer function doesn’t support gamers joining up with those on other platforms. It’s a major downside to the wildly popular survival and creature-collecting game, and one that Pocket Pair is finally set to rectify with the next major update to Palworld.

🚨Palworld's Crossplay Update coming in late March!🚨



Multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals 🚚



To celebrate the update, Palworld is 25% off on the PS Store and Steam!

Don't miss it 🎁



PS Store: https://t.co/REZemF7ymX



Steam: https://t.co/mOTG66p6al pic.twitter.com/AYbndvOB6i — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 12, 2025

The Crossplay Update will release in late March, and for now, it primarily seems to be about adding cross-platform multiplayer. The full Palworld patch notes for the update will arrive alongside the patch itself, so we’re still waiting on full details for what else might be included. Another player request, cross-platform progression, isn’t specifically mentioned here. Given that the update will add crossplay, many gamers no doubt want to know if cross-progression will also be included with the March update. The ability to transfer Pals across worlds is certainly a step in the right direction, but it’s unclear if player characters and other elements of gameplay will also be transferrable.

What’s Next in the Palworld Roadmap for 2025?

When Pocket Pair last updated their roadmap for Palworld, co-op crossplay and world transfers were some of the big-ticket items. However, there are many additional big changes and improvements that haven’t yet been confirmed for the March Palworld update. In particular, Palworld is planning to add an ending scenario for the story, something that will likely arrive in a future update given the crossplay focus for March.

Along with these major changes, Pocket Pair has also teased additional collabs. Since announcing the pair-up with popular indie game Terraria, we haven’t heard anything further about these supposed collaborations in the works. Presumably, more information on that will arrive once Pocket Pair gets crossplay checked off the roadmap.

A look at what’s to come in Palworld

These major changes will be accompanied by continued work on improvements and bug fixes. In particular, Pocket Pair continues to tweak how Pals function on and off base, adding more ways to strengthen them and trying to squash bugs that get Pals stuck. While many players are eager to finally join up with friends in Palworld, there are plenty of other exciting future developments to look forward to following the Crossplay Update.

Are you going to jump into Palworld again once crossplay arrives later this month? Let us know in the comments below!