One of 2024’s Most Popular New Games is Finally Available on Mac

When Palworld released in early 2024, it drew a massive player base thanks to its “Pokemon with guns” premise. The game combines survival mechanics with creature collecting, letting players collect Pals to help out at their home base as they craft weapons, tools, and shelter. Thus far, the game has been available across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as for Windows PC. That’s a pretty broad player base, but it leaves one group out – Mac users. Today, developer PocketPair announced that Palworld is finally available on Mac.

Starting today, March 4th, gamers can play Palworld on Mac. The game is available to download via the Apple store for $29.99. This is the same price for the game across other platforms, though Xbox Game Pass users can still enjoy Palworld for free. The version of Palworld available on Mac is the current Version 0.4.16, featuring the fixes from the latest patch. It is designed to run natively on Macs with Apple silicon, meaning the game should hopefully run smoothly for Mac users eager to jump into the survival game with Pokemon vibes.

Though many gamers are curious about downloading Palworld for Mac via Steam, it looks like it’s just available via the Apple store for now. PocketPair has not yet responded to questions about whether the Mac version will eventually come to Steam. For now, if you want to play Palworld on a Mac iOS device, you’ll need to download the game from the app store.

Palworld Players Respond to Mac News with Cross Play Questions

For those hoping to join in the multiplayer fun, it’s important to note that Palworld still does not support cross platform play or cross progression. So, if you’ve previously played Palworld on another platform, you will not be able to load up your save file on Mac. As far as joining up in multiplayer, you’ll need a whole crew on Mac. The dedicated Mac server is set to be released in mid-March, so hopefully that option will be available in a few weeks.

Many players are excited to see their Mac-user friends finally able to experience the joy of Palworld. But aside from a few replies to the announcement welcoming in new users, most gamers have one question on their minds. And no, it’s not “how do I get Palworld on Mac?” It’s “cross play?” This isn’t that surprising, given that asking about cross platform play has become something of a refrain amongst Palworld players.

While there are surely some gamers who have been waiting for this Mac release, many more have previously played Palworld elsewhere. And now, they’d love to bring those their Paldex progress over to their Mac playthrough. Gamers have been asking for cross progression and cross play since the game launched in January 2025. PocketPair has previously stated it intends to make cross platform multiplayer happen, but there’s still no specific timeline for when it will happen.

PocketPair has been navigating legal challenges from Nintendo due to the alleged similarities between Palworld and the Pokemon franchise. The developer has already made some changes to the game in response to these challenges, and it’s possible that this and new content have taken the bulk of focus in the last year. Many games take a while to add cross play, with juggernauts like Baldur’s Gate 3 still waiting for that big cross play patch. So, even if it hasn’t been confirmed just yet, it’s quite possible we will see cross play for Palworld eventually.

For now, Mac users can celebrate the joy of collecting Pals and putting them to work now that Palworld is available on Mac. Joining up with friends on other platforms, or bringing over those old console saves, is still a dream for the future. As for the Nintendo Switch, it’s now the only major platform where you can’t play Palworld, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon.

