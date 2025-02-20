Latest Palworld Patch Reworks Randomized Pals & Fixes Map Errors

Pocket Pair hasn’t said too much about the next major Palworld update after releasing their Spring Festival event in late January. Despite revealing plans for the future, an exact timeline for the next major update has yet to be revealed. The game did, however, join in on the Duolingo owl memes and celebrate an exciting milestone. Palworld recently crossed 32 million players across all platforms, just around a year into the game. While the next major content update is still under wraps, Pocket Pair did celebrate the milestone by dropping an update full of bug fixes and a major rework to Pal randomization.

Palworld v.0.4.15 released on February 20th, bringing a few fixes for major bugs along with some balance adjustments. Shortly after launching the patch, the team added an addendum that the elemental chest reward adjustment previously noted in the original patch notes didn’t deploy as intended. Pocket Pair is still working to resolve that issue, meaning we’ll likely see another small patch once it’s resolved.

Work on the palworld patch will continue until chest rewards improve

In the meantime, this latest Palworld patch should help resolve issues with crashing on Xbox and Steam Deck. In addition, the map data should hopefully stop resetting on players. The major change here is reworking the mechanics for Random Pal mode, making it so that the Pal type is randomized but their strength still increases gradually over time. Before, tamers were running into some seriously beefed-up Pals in random mode long before they were ready for them. The patch also contains a few more fixes for the ongoing issues where Pals just keep finding ways not to do their jobs at camp.

Palworld Patch Notes for v.0.4.15

To see everything that’s been adjusted and fixed with this latest patch for Palworld, see the original patch notes from Pocket Pair below. We have added a note to address their later comments regarding the issues with the chest rewards, as noted above.

The Palworld Patch notes image from the February 20th update

Major Bug Fixes

Implemented a workaround for a bug that caused map data to reset.

Fixed several Xbox and SteamDeck crashes.

Mechanics Rework

Reworked Random Pal mode. The level of wild pals that appear has been fixed for each region. This means that the strength of enemies will gradually increase as you progress, and only the pals that appear will be random.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted the elemental chest rewards. They are now guaranteed to drop Dog Coins and also have a low chance of dropping work suitability books too. *As noted in subsequent follow-up, this has not yet been properly implemented.

Network

Added measures to address the player rubberbanding issues in multiplayer.

Optimization

Optimized save data file sizes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Pals at bases would get stuck on each other on dedicated servers

Fixed an issue where some naturally occurring map objects, such as mushrooms, were not spawning after being destroyed by player construction

Fixed an issue where neutral NPCs spawned in random events would not become criminal when attacked

Fixed an issue where Pals would not work if summoned too close to a tree

Fixed an issue where NPCs would sometimes shake when firing their guns

Fixed minor bugs such as texture issues

Fixed an issue where anti-aircraft missile launchers would occasionally respawn

Fixed an issue where some buildings would not align properly

Fixed an issue where Pals would not enter caves

Have you used Random Pal mode yet, and are you excited to see it get a rework?




