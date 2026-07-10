Palworld Surges Back Up Steam Charts with Massive 1.0 Update Packed With New Pals, Mechanics, & More

When it launched in early access back in 2024, Palworld felt like yet another flash-in-the-pan Pokemon competitor. Yet even amidst “Pokemon with guns” memes and Nintendo lawsuits, the game attracted a dedicated fanbase. Now, Palworld has finally left early access with its 1.0 launch on July 10th. This update is also the biggest influx of new content since the game first hit Steam, and it shows. Since the 1.0 release dropped, Palworld has flown back up to claim the #4 spot for most-played games on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before 1.0, Palworld was holding steady with a pretty solid daily player base of around 50,000. But not long after the game dropped its massive 1.0 update, that player count jumped by over 317,500 players. At the time I’m writing this, the game’s player count is steadily growing, with a recent 24-hour peak of 373,570. It’s not hard to see why people are eager to jump in. The Palworld 1.0 update adds a ton of new content, including 72 new pals, new features, and more story content.

Palworld 1.0 Rivals Baldur’s Gate 3 For Longest Patch Notes I’ve Ever Seen

Courtesy of PocketPair

Back when Baldur’s Gate 3 dropped its huge Patch 8 update, gamers were astonished at the length of its patch notes. But at a glance, I think PocketPair just might have Larian beat. The Palworld patch notes for its full release are so massive, I wondered if I’d ever reach the end. And there’s a good reason for that. This update brings the game out of early access, meaning it both puts a final polish on existing content and adds an influx of new features.

Key highlights here include new areas to explore, as well as a revamp of existing areas to add more points of interest. Main story missions and overall narrative flow have also been reworked for a more natural trajectory. This includes new sub-missions, NPCs, and journals to give you even more lore as you play. In general, this should make the Palpagos Islands feel even more alive as you explore and build up your base.

Of course, it’d hardly be a creature collector update without new Pals, too. In total, this update adds 72 Pals, with 47 completely new designs and 25 new variants. Partner Skills have also been massively overhauled, so those Pals will be even more useful in battle and on base. In 1.0, Palworld is also getting some new mechanics to help you strengthen your Pals – awakening and mutation. And you’ll need that extra strength, as the Tower Bosses have gotten tougher as part of a bigger combat rework. To get a look at those new Pals and Tower Bosses in action, you can check out the Palworld 1.0 launch trailer below:

Play video

As you can see, this truly is a new era for Palworld. Along with the new features and Pals I’ve already mentioned, players will discover new weapons, armor, and accessories. Pretty much every area of the game has seen massive improvements and additions, from base building to combat to catching and raising Pals. If you want to spend an hour or so reading the full patch notes in depth, you can check them out on Steam.

Believe it or not, the 1.0 launch for Palworld doesn’t include a price increase. The full version of the game is still priced at $29.99, the same as Early Access. Even better, PocketPair is celebrating its full launch with a 30% discount, which runs until July 23rd. With all that new content, plus a discount, it’s not hard to see why Palworld is once again topping Steam charts. I’m certainly more than ready to jump back in to see what’s new in the Palpagos Islands.

Palworld 1.0 is available on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Cross-platform play is supported, so you can join with your friends regardless of platform.

Are you jumping back into Palworld now that it’s in 1.0, or trying it for the first time? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!