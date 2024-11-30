Palworld Is Adding a New Island That’s 6 Times the Size of Sakurajima

Although it’s been controversial since before launch, Palworld has enjoyed massive popularity amongst gamers looking for a Pokemon meets survival-style game. And despite lawsuits, the developers have no intentions of slowing down their efforts to improve and expand Palworld. After a recent collaboration announcement with a juggernaut in the survival gaming space, Pocket Pair has turned their attention to hyping up the next big Palworld update.

Part of Palworld’s appeal is its survival element, where players and their Pals work to build bases that will protect them from the elements – and from enemies that abound in the wild. Players must collect resources to build their base, with the help of those hardworking Pals, while exploring the vast open world the game has to offer. And that world keeps getting bigger, with updates that add new areas to explore and new Pals to capture.

This summer, Palworld added the Sakurajima area, a new island for players to find and explore. The island added another location to the Palworld map, intended to give players who’ve reached higher levels a new challenge to uncover. But it’s been a few months since then, and Pocket Pair is ready to add more challenges for players who’ve since unlocked the secrets of Sakurajima.

In a recent post on social media, the developers teased the next major Palworld update with promises of bigger and better things to come.

🚨 Major update coming in December!🚨

Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld!



The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!!!



Palworld is also currently 25% off! A perfect time to prepare for the upcoming update!

Don't… pic.twitter.com/f2AwDjNGXt — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 28, 2024

According to this teaser announcement, the new island will be six times bigger than Sakurajima. That means more new terrain for players to explore, and likely more new Pals and secrets to uncover. Size isn’t everything with this update, however, and Pocket Pair also lets players know that this new area will be the “largest, harshest, and most mysterious” new island yet.

The post includes a few images of the new content, including a crystal cave that definitely for sure doesn’t look anything like Area Zero from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There’s also a perfectly intimidating Pal ready to take on players who dare to venture to this massive new area, as well as a look at fan favorites like Cattiva and Depresso marking into the mines to dig up some resources. While this is just a hint at what’s to come, the new update certainly sounds like it will add plenty of new content.

Pals take battle seriously in palworld

For players looking for a new challenge after hitting higher levels and powering up their Pals, this is welcome news. A massive new area to explore, filled with tough Pals and mysteries to solve, will likely draw many players back to Palworld to see what this latest update has to offer. The update is slated for December 2024, meaning fans won’t have long to wait before they can adventure to new areas and unlock new mysteries.

Alongside this first teaser for the December Palworld update, the post also reminds future would-be fans that the game is currently 25% during the Steam Autumn Sale. This is a great time for players to convince their friends to join them in the multiplayer universe to build up bases faster and take on bigger bosses. The discount will likely last until the end of the Autumn sale on December 4th, 2024 – perhaps just in time for the new update, depending on just how early in December they intend to release it.