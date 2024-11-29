GOTY Nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio Is Cheaper Than Ever Before

In a year of fantastic games, Metaphor: ReFantazio has made a big name for itself in the race for Game of the Year. The ATLUS/Studio Zero title, developed by the creatives behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, has certified itself as a spectacular fantasy RPG worthy of its Persona/SMT lineage. For those who haven’t gotten to play it yet, a new deal in celebration of Black Friday has dropped and it is not to be missed.

There have been some decent sales on Metaphor: ReFantazio, but none have really left that $50-$55 range, which is common for new games. Those on Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation are selling the hit RPG for $52.49. A 25% discount is not bad at all, considering the massive length and size. Plus, as the game launched in October, those who didn’t purchase it day one can save just a bit more.

However, Fanatical is blowing it out of the water with theirs. In fact, the deal seems to be the cheapest Metaphor: ReFantazio has ever been. On Fanatical, you can purchase the base game for a whopping 35% off of its $69.99, bringing the total to $45.49. Furthermore, the 35% discount extends to the Digital Anniversary Edition, making it $65.99 instead of $89.99 for some great nostalgic costumes and a digital soundtrack of ATLUS’ best songs. This means that, if you desire, you can get the ultimate edition of the game and still save around $4 than you would’ve buying the base game at launch.

Metaphor: refantazio emerged as one of the best games of 2024.

It’s important to note that the deal is only available for PC via Steam. Also, the deal is currently available for a few more days, ending on December 3rd. Purchasing the deal on Fanatical will grant you a code which you then can redeem on Steam, so make sure you have the program before purchasing.

For those who haven’t played it, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a fantasy RPG set in the United Kingdom of Euchronia. You play as the Protagonist, whose mission is to save the once-thought-dead Prince and kill the one responsible: the dangerous and cunning Louis. Alongside a fervid and diverse party, you’ll enter the political trail to claim the throne and be a hero to the people. The title plays very similar to Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, which isn’t a surprise given the same director, Katsura Hashino, is behind them. Still, the thrilling turn-based RPG combat, beautiful visuals, and fantastic soundtrack make for a memorable experience from start to finish.

The reviews for Metaphor, even before embargo, were clear on it’s status as a GOTY contender. On Metacritic, Metaphor: ReFantazio holds the third-best Metacritic score behind Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Astro Bot. In our preview, we said, “The signature Studio Zero visual flair and killer soundtrack by Persona favorite Shoji Meguro, coupled with the familiar gameplay rhythm of daily tasks and engaging turn-based combat, could easily have brought me to that near-meditative, rhythmic gaming state that this creative team has made their hallmark.”

Meanwhile, Metaphor: ReFantazio is nominated for six big categories at The Game Awards 2024. Those are Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Sound/Music, Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, and, of course, Game of the Year. Despite not many huge titles like in years past, the other contenders for GOTY are tough competitors. Those nominees are as followed:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still, the grand campaign trail for Metaphor: ReFantazio and its pedigree may be the key to cinching the crown. So, if you want to see what all the hype is about (and play some fantastic RPG combat and story), the Fanatical deal is not one to miss. As a reminder, the deal is only available for PC via Steam and ends December 4th at noon EST.