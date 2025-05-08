New Palworld Update Makes Big Change to Gliding

Palworld became an instant hit, jokingly called “Pokemon with guns” by fans, and it’s not entirely far off. However, the popular game is facing some backlash after a recent update from developer Pocketpair that changes how gliding works. Many believe this is a result of the lawsuit leveled against Pocketpair by Nintendo due to the fact that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild made the glider mechanic popular. However, Pocketpair has not commented on this, only sharing that the gliding mechanic has been reworked. It remains to be seen if Pocketpair will backtrack this update due to player feedback, but for now, players have to accept this change.

Previously, players could glide using certain Pals in Palworld. With this recent update, Pals can no longer be used to glide, meaning players will need to physically equip a glider and use that. Instead, Glider Pals now provide a passive skill while gliding that ranges from Pal to Pal.

Mechanics Adjustment

The mechanics for gliding with a Pal have been changed.

Until now, you could use certain Pals as a glider, however from this patch you will only be able to glide by using a glider.

Glider Pals will now provide a new passive partner skill effect while gliding, but the player must have a glider equipped to actually glide.

Fans are understandably upset by this huge change. One of the best parts of Palworld is how interactive Pals are. Some can be ridden, others can fly, and of course, some Pals allow you to glide. Removing this feature not only takes away a core part of the game, but it forces the player to clutter their inventory.

Gliders are an item that must be in the player’s inventory to be used. This means when players could simply use one of their Pals, they now have to carry a glider, taking up an inventory slot. For a survival and crafting game, space is precious, so this change not only nerfs Pals but also the player.