Official Palworld Poll Names the Top Pals of All Time

Pocketpair’s Palworld features numerous Pals to meet and collect and players can finally see how their favorite Pals stack up against the others thanks to a recent poll by the developer. Players worldwide cast their votes, hoping to see their favorite Pals take first place, and players could even vote for Tamers as well. Some of the results weren’t surprising, as fans have expressed their love for several Pals since launch. While the results of the poll are exciting, fans can also expect new content for winning Pals and Tamers in future updates for Palworld to commemorate their success and popularity.

The Palworld popularity poll pulled in votes from around the world, and several Pals quickly jumped out in front. The first-place winner of this poll comes as no shock due to how much love it has received since Palworld launched.

The overall winner is Zoe Rayne with Chillet claiming the favorite Pal spot in Palworld. As a result of their victory, Zoe will become a recruitable ally in a future update, and Chillet will receive a commemorative skin. Zoe collected an incredible 35,153 votes and Chillet received 25,797. Here are the other results for the Palworld global popularity poll.

Overall Ranking Favorite Pal Zoe (35,153) Chillet (8,380) Saya (28,478) Jetragon (5,733) Lily (26,865) Anubis (5,656) Chillet (25,797) Zoe (5,626) Anubis (21,789) Katress (4,668)

Zoe is the leader of the Rayne Syndicate and her partner Pal is Grizzbolt. Her style and personality resonated with fans which led to her increasing popularity. She is also the final boss of the tutorial, meaning most players are likely to encounter her and have a lasting impression.

Chillet is an Ice and Dragon-type Pal and features a goofy and adorable design. Chillet is one of many Pals that can be used as a mount, and it is fairly strong. Players can encounter and capture Chillet early on, which probably led to more players falling in love with it.

It remains unclear if Pocketpair will hold more contests like this, but it would give new Pals a chance to participate. The game has already received numerous updates, but players can expect the next Palworld update in late March. This will bring crossplay and more to the game, allowing players to better connect.

Palworld was recently the target of a lawsuit by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, but this has not deterred Pocketpair. While the lawsuit came as a surprise, Pocketpair managed to navigate it and keep Palworld alive for its fans. The developer has even turned publisher, partnering with Surgent Studios to launch a new horror game. The future for Pocketpair and Palworld looks great, and fans have clearly shown their love for the monster-taming title.

Palworld is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. There has been no mention of a Nintendo Switch release, but this isn’t surprising considering Nintendo’s relationship with The Pokemon Company. Still, other monster-taming games have been released on the console, though most aren’t as obvious with their inspiration for creature design.