Palworld Feybreak Update Release Date Announced

Pocket Pair continues to expand Palworld with new additions, including new Pals to catch and new islands to explore. For a while, the developers have been hinting at a huge December update set to add the most new content in Palworld history. Now, gamers have gotten a first look at this major update with a trailer during The Game Awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been a few updates to Palworld since its release, including bigger content drops like Sakurajima, as well as smaller additions like Halloween skins. Despite ongoing legal troubles with Nintendo, Pocket Pair is showing no signs of slowing down, with plenty of big plans to round out 2024 and headed on into 2025.

The new Palworld update, which comes out later this month, will be called Feybreak. Pocket Pair has already shared that the new island will be six times larger than Sakurajima. In addition to this massive new area to explore, Palworld: Feybreak will introduce new Pals, new weapons, new buildings, and new mechanics for players to explore.

Palworld feybreak update trailer

Some of these Pals appear in the new trailer, giving us a first look at new helpers to recruit for battle or putting to work back at the base. If nothing else, players will want to grab these new Pals to fill the soon-to-be expanded Paldeck.

In addition, the update will introduce a new Faction leader to challenge, and it seems incredibly likely that the guy prominently featured duking it out with a massive Pal in the trailer is our first look at this new character.

The new Palworld: Feybreak update will drop on December 23rd, rounding out the year and giving players something to sink into during the holiday season. In anticipation of the update, Palworld is currently on sale for 25% off on Steam. Gamers can also pick up Palworld on Playstation.