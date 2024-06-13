Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Gets First Sale on Nintendo Switch

The first sale for the Nintendo Switch version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has arrived. Less than a month ago, Nintendo released the long-awaited remake of Paper Mario TTYD which finally unshackled it from the confines of the Nintendo GameCube. Now, if you've been looking to snatch up this new take on the classic title, a new deal at one retailer should be pounced upon.

Over at Walmart, the physical version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has received a new discount. This sale isn't a drastic one by any means and sees the RPG's price slashed from $59.99 to $53.08, which is a markdown of only about $7. Normally, this offer wouldn't be all that notable but given how recently Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was released on Nintendo Switch, it's worth taking note of this deal if you were looking to buy the game soon.

In the weeks and months ahead, the price of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will surely begin to drop a bit more. For the most part, though, Nintendo rarely slashes the prices of its own first-party Switch games. As a result, it might take until closer to the holiday season for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to get a huge sale. If you'd prefer to not wait that long to buy the game, this new sale at Walmart is the best you can get for now.

To learn more about Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and whether or not it might be in your wheelhouse, you can get a look at the game's official launch trailer and description below.

"Welcome to Rogueport! Mario visits this notorious town of ruffians to help Princess Peach on a treasure hunt. But Peach is nowhere to be seen! After learning about the legend of the Crystal Stars, Mario sets out to find them and hopefully track down the princess too. Of course, Mario isn't the only one hoping to find the Crystal Stars – and it's not just Bowser who's looking to cause trouble this time! Can our hero unearth these ancient artifacts, open the Thousand-Year Door buried deep beneath the town and maybe even save the world?

To find the Crystal Stars, you'll have to venture beyond the walls of Rogueport and explore the world. Along the way, all kind of discoveries are waiting for you: a huge dragon hiding in a creepy castle, a cursed town cloaked in perpetual twilight, daring detective work aboard a moving train and much more! Throughout the adventure, you'll see Mario and his new-found friends get up to all kinds of hilarious hijinx. Whether it's fighting fun in the glamourous Glitz Pit, shipwreck shenanigans on an isolated island or even a madcap mission to the moon, there's always something comical around the corner!"