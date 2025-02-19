Path of Exile 2 Announces First Race Event & Timeline for Next Major Update

The team at Grinding Gear Games is hard at work with a big event for Path of Exile, but that doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten Path of Exile 2. Just shortly after releasing version 0.1.1d, Grinding Gear Games has honed in on a timeline for the next major content update. Not only that, but they’re ready to host the first race event in Path of Exile 2. This event will start on March 2nd, encouraging players to compete against one another to earn a new series of Demigod items in the game. It will be open to players on PC and console, giving everyone an exciting opportunity to test themselves in battle.

In today’s update, Grinding Gear Games shared that they expect to release the 0.2.0 update in about a month. For those counting, that means the next major content addition should arrive around March 19th. The team has previously shared a general outline for what players can expect for this next major update to Path of Exile 2. It will include fixes for balance issues, with a particular emphasis on improving the endgame. They’ll also continue to address the cost of respecs and issues with maps.

While Path of Exile 2 players have a little while to wait until the next major update, they’ve got the first major races event to look forward to first. Path of Exile 2 will host its first set of races starting on March 2nd, bringing a new challenge and new prizes for players. Races are a staple event in Path of Exile, with players facing off against each other to earn special prizes. Fans are excited to see this tradition making its way to the sequel, especially during the Early Access period.

The first series of races in Path of Exile 2 will be open to all players, with options to join from both PC and console. The prize pool will be shared, meaning PC and console players will be competing for the same crowns. Once the event begins on March 2nd, players will be able to check their standing via the real-time ladder shared by GGG. For those who prefer to watch others speed run, the races will be streamed live via the Path of Exile Twitch channel.

In total, there will be three different rounds of races, in which players will compete to be the first to kill Doryani in Act 3 in a Standard Solo Self-Found layout. It won’t be a Hardcore race event, but players will have a one-minute penalty period if they die in the attempt. To help players plan their training schedule for the competition, here are the full dates for each round of Path of Exile 2 races:

Race 1: March 2nd at 2:00 PM EST

Race 2: Mar 9th at 3:00 PM EST

Race 3: Mar 16th at 3:00 PM EST

Following each of these races, prizes will be awarded to the top placement for each class. That’s a total of six prizes per race, reflecting the currently available class options. Grinding Gear Games did confirm that prizes for more classes will be added to future events, as those classes arrive in Path of Exile 2. As for the specific prize to be awarded? It will be a Demigod’s Virtue Unique item, a special helmet that will increase the rarity of all items found. In addition to the virtual prize, the overall fastest player from the march 16th event will win an Alienware laptop with a custom Path of Exile 2 decal. For the full giveaway rules and details, see the terms as shared in the event announcement.

Though the timeline means a bit of a wait, Path of Exile 2 fans are excited to finally have a release window for the next major update. And in the meantime, they’ll have the first race event to keep them busy while they wait to see what’s coming next.

Are you planning to partake in the Path of Exile 2 race event or tune in for the livestream?