Path of Exile 2 Players Get Early Look at 0.2.0 Update

Grinding Gear Games recently confirmed that the major 0.2.0 update for Path of Exile 2 is still about a month away. They’re hosting the game’s first series of races to keep players busy until then, but that’s not all. Fans got a look at one new item arriving in the game for the races, but GGG decided to offer up a few more previews. In a recent blog post, the developers behind Path of Exile 2 showed teasers for not one, but two new unique items coming to the game with the next major update.

The 0.2.0 update for Path of Exile 2 will bring some important changes to the game. In particular, the major patch will focus on player-requested quality of life updates. This has been a focus since the game entered Early Access, with Grinding Gear Games adjusting many elements in response to comments from the community. Even if that meant a few character debuffs along the way, overall most players think Path of Exile 2 just keeps getting better. For those who’ve rushed through most of the game’s content, however, update 0.2.0 should offer an enticing reason to revisit the endgame. Improving the progression of later-game content is a major focus for the update, including adding more “cool things to find.”

Now, GGG is ready to show off a few of the cool new items players will encounter next month when the next big Path of Exile 2 update arrives. In a recently set of videos, they showcase two new items – The Bringer of Rain helmet and The Hammer of Faith weapon.

The Bringer of Rain is a helmet that not only looks cool, but will also grant players the ability to wield two-handed weapons in one hand. It’ll cost when it comes to overall armor rating, but that’s a risk some playstyles will no doubt demand we take.

The video teaser from Grinding Gear Games gives a full 360 view of the helmet, giving a good look at the item they’ll soon be able to hunt down in-game. It also shows off the full specs for the item, including its armor and evasion ratings along with the level requirements. Players will indeed need to hit the endgame and reach Level 52 before they can don this item.

The other teaser features the Hammer of Faith, which has a distinct Mjolnir vibe. This item provides random shrine effect buffs, showcasing the player’s connection to the gods.

The hammer has some impressive detail in its 360 view, and will require that players reach level 62 before they can wield it. It’s a two-handed weapon, which is an interesting detail given the special abilities of the other new unique item Grinding Gear Games is showing off in their Path of Exile 2 sneak peek. Clearly, these items are begging to be worn together for the ultimate late game power move.

These items will not arrive in Path of Exile 2 until the 0.2.0 update arrives in mid to late March. However, players who come out on top of the upcoming race events in early March will get another unique item, the Demigod’s Virtue Golden Visage. Sounds like a great placeholder helmet until the newest and shiniest loot arrives.

Are you looking forward to these items arriving in Path of Exile 2? Let us know in the comments below!