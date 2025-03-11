Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt Announced With a Trailer and Release Date

After what feels like years of teasers, the Path of Exile 2 team has finally revealed the release date for the big 0.2.0 update. This update will bring in a major influx of new content for Path of Exile 2, including new endgame content, new weapons, and more. Now, Grinding Gear Games has officially revealed the name for the big content update, as well as the official release date for Path of Exile 2 version 0.2.0. The major update will be called Dawn of the Hunt, and it’s so big, it needs its own reveal. The live reveal will take place on March 27th, followed by the full launch on April 4th.

Since Path of Exile 2 launched in early access, there have been many smaller patches with balance fixes and minor updates. However, 0.2.0 is the next big installment in the game’s development, bringing in the bigger changes that gamers have been waiting for. Thanks to teasers, we know the content update will bring in new Ascendancy Classes along with many new items to make the endgame more rewarding. That all sounds big enough, but Grinding Gear Games has been clear it’s holding back some of the most exciting new content for Dawn of the Hunt.

A new hunt dawns

⚔️ Live Reveal – 12pm March 27 PDT

⚔️ Play on PC and Consoles – 12pm April 4 PDT



https://t.co/FtwTXiDh2k pic.twitter.com/IYVFdOiNNd — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) March 11, 2025

Grinding Gear Games will stream live on March 27th at 3 PM EDT to reveal everything players can expect with this next major update to Path of Exile 2. The stream will be available via the Path of Exile Twitch channel, with a replay likely available afterwards. Then, a few days later, the big 0.2.0 update will be live on PC and consoles on April 4th at 3 PM EDT.

What We Know About Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt So Far

The teaser trailer for Dawn of the Hunt doesn’t reveal much, but the teasers from Grinding Gear Games offer some insight into the big update. The teaser itself shows someone stalking their way through the woods, clearly on a hunt. This, along with the name of the update, has led many to guess that this update will include the next two classes set to arrive in Path of Exile 2 – the Druid and Huntress. Though GGG has not confirmed that the update will bring in these classes, it has been previously stated that those two would be the next additions, so it’s looking pretty likely.

The Passive skill tree update preview in POE2

As for other new content, there’s a whole trail of teaser breadcrumbs for players to follow from the past month. We have seen sneak peeks at some of the new unique items, the Bringer of Rain Helmet and the Hammer of Faith two-handed weapon. The developer has also shared a preview of new support gems and changes to the Passive Skill Tree system. We’ve also seen artwork for one of the new Ascendancies, though it hasn’t been officially revealed by name. Most recently, Path of Exile 2 teased the ability to save different weapon sets to more easily swap between them, and unveiled even more of the upcoming support gems.

With so much juicy content in these teasers, it will be exciting to see what’s included in the big reveal of Path of Exile: Dawn of the Hunt on March 27th. Gamers are looking forward to seeing what’s in store a few days ahead of the next major content update on April 4th.

