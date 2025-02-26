Path of Exile 2 Previews Endgame Changes for Next Major Update

With how much popularity it’s already achieved, it’s easy to forget that Path of Exile 2 is still in Early Access. And yet, Grinding Gear Games is hard at work making improvements based on player feedback. The next major Path of Exile 2 update will arrive sometime in mid-March, bringing the next big batch of changes to the RPG. In particular, the developers have shared that this update will focus on making major improvements to the endgame, along with the usual bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. As players progress in their playthroughs and hit those later-game stages, Path of Exile 2 needs to deliver. Now, Grinding Gear Games has released a series of previews that showcase some of the biggest changes coming to the endgame with the next major update.

In a previous post breaking down the major focus points for the 0.2.0 update, Grinding Gear Games made it clear that improving endgame progression was a top priority. Now, the developer has released a series of three short videos that give players a first look at some of those endgame tweaks that should make later-level play more engaging in Path of Exile 2. One of these spoiler-filled previews includes the already-revealed new Unique items, the Bringer of Rain helmet and the Hammer of Faith two-handed weapon. However, the other two entries show off new updates to Towers and support gems.

The first major change revealed in this latest Path of Exile 2 update preview is that Towers will now be able to spawn with various mechanics, including bosses. Now, activating Towers will cause content to randomly generate, bringing players new foes to defeat as they unlock these map areas. In addition, tables from other Towers will be able to add additional content, making this map feature far more dynamic. The brief video overview of this endgame change gives players a look at an activated Tower crawling with enemies for the player to take on.

The second new feature GrindingGear Games shows off isn’t strictly endgame content, but it does give gamers more options for customizing their characters. The 0.2.0 update for Path of Exile 2 will add new support gems, with a focus on skills that don’t have a robust set of options currently. In particular, the video gives players a first look at five new support gems:

Concoct

Commiserate

Derange

Embitter

Volcanic Eruption

These are apparently just a few of the new support gems that will arrive when Path of Exile 2 gets its next major update.

These new features are just some of what Grinding Gear Games is working on when it comes to endgame improvements and general quality-of-life updates for Path of Exile 2. While that March update might seem far away, the game is also about to run its first series of race events, giving players something to look forward to while waiting for the next influx of new content for the game. The team has also put out the first in a series of videos where players can watch big bosses fight each other, an entertaining way for players not equipped for speed runs to engage until the new in-game content arrives.

