Path of Exile 2 Teases New Ascendancy Classes & Passive Skill Tree Updates

The first major race event in Path of Exile 2 has officially ended. Naturally, that means players and Grinding Gear Games are back to looking ahead to this month’s major update. The version 0.2.0 update for Path of Exile 2 is set to arrive later this month, likely around March 28th. And while GGG is holding fast to their biggest secrets, they’ve doled out a few exciting teasers to get fans excited for the next update. The latest teaser includes a first look at new Ascendancy Classes, as well as changes to the Atlas Passive Tree, and of course, a few more new items.

In a recent blog post, Grinding Gear Games confirmed that the 0.2.0 update will bring new Ascendancy Classes to Path of Exile 2. How many and exactly what they will bring, we don’t yet know, but the teaser does include an illustration and a brief hint. The message reads “Countless wars have left you with skills somewhat resembling a decent officer…” For now, that and the illustration of a pair headed into battle is the only hint GGG is giving us. Many are guessing this may well be a new Ascendancy for the Mercenary class, given the crossbow of it all.

The teaser illustration for new ascendancy classes in Poe2

Exciting though this teaser of new Ascendencies may be, it’s not the only new preview of Path of Exile 0.2.0 that gamers got in this latest post. Two new Unique items were also revealed, including the Prism Guardian crest shield and Deepest Tower Spiritbone Crown. Both of these items, similar to previous previews, will require players to reach higher levels to use them. All part of the plan to make the Path of Exile 2 endgame more rewarding for players with this next update.

Path of Exile 2 Plans to Improve Passive Skill Tree

Along with the new Ascendancies, the biggest sneak peek in this latest blog post is the new Atlas Passive Skills tree. With the 0.2.0 update’s focus on Endgame improvements, Grinding Gear Games plans to tweak the Atlas Passive Skill tree. This will include vague “improvements” likely related to balance, but also new choices. Adding more options to the Passive Skill tree will give players even more ways to customize their characters and gameplay in Path of Exile 2. Like the rest of the previews for update 0.2.0, we’ve got an image to help us make some predictions about what those skill tree updates might look like.

New passive skill tree for poe2

As fans are already pointing out, a new Ascendancy and teaser for Passive Skill Tree changes feel pretty big. So if Grinding Gear Games is still holding onto the big changes, it’s likely that the 0.2.0 update will be a massive one indeed. Many are hoping to see new classes arrive with the next update, particularly the Druid and Huntress, which are rumored to be next in the plan. This could well be part of those “big changes” GGG is still keeping from us as we head towards the next major Path of Exile 2 update.

