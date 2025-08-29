Path of Exile 2 Is Finally Free to Play, But Only For a Limited Time

The first Path of Exile is wildly popular in part because it is free-to-play. The barrier to entry is always a bit lower when you can try a new game at no cost. Of course, Path of Exile also offers in-depth skill trees, character customization, and perfectly grindy action combat. But the sequel, Path of Exile 2, isn’t free. At least, not yet. Though Grinding Gear Games will eventually make it free-to-play, checking Path of Exile 2 out early usually comes at an Early Access price. But this weekend, the game will be truly free to check out for the first time ever.

Since it launched into Early Access in December 2024, Path of Exile 2 has come with a $30 USD “Early Access Supporter Pack” fee. That’s relatively modest compared to most games on the market, but for the sequel to a popular free ARPG, it can feel a bit steep. The goal is to use those funds to help develop PoE 2 into the best game it can be. But for some, paying for a game that will one day be free is a tough ask. Now, those who’ve been holding out can check out Path of Exile 2 for free from 4 PM EDT on August 29th until 4 PM EDT on September 1st.

Path of Exile 2 Free Weekend Trial: Everything Included & How to Participate

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

The first-ever free weekend for Path of Exile 2 comes in celebration of the game’s next major content update. The 0.3 update, The Third Edict, arrives on August 29th. This massive rework brings in a ton of new features, balance adjustments, and tweaks to make PoE 2 even better. And apparently, Grinding Gear Games is so happy with the changes, they want to make sure everyone sees them. So, they’re making the game free-to-play on all platforms for the first weekend of the new update.

From August 29th to September 1st, players can enjoy Path of Exile 2 for free on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Players who don’t have Early Access already will not be able to download and enjoy the game for free until 4 PM EDT, when the free weekend officially begins. Once the trial ends, players will need to either pay for the Early Access period or wait until the full release to continue their playthrough.

This is no pared-back free trial, either. The free weekend will give players access to every bit of content currently available in Path of Exile 2, including today’s massive update. There is no level cap, and the progress made during the free weekend will be saved to your Grinding Gear Games account. That means you can pick up where you left off, even if you wait for the free, full release down the line.

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

Not only that, but players can earn some exclusive cosmetics for taking advantage of the free play period. These items will be available to new players and those who’ve already been enjoying Path of Exile 2 in Early Access. The free cosmetics are:

Exile’s Hood – Reach Clearfell Encampment

Exile’s Staff Skin – Kill the Rotten Druid in the Grim Tangle (Act One)

Exile’s Cloak – Kill Count Geoner (End of Act One)

As someone who has ticked off these requirements in my first Path of Exile 2 playthrough, I can confirm this is definitely doable over the course of a single weekend. It’ll take a bit of grind, but you can finish Act One in a few days and earn these free cosmetics for sure.

Path of Exile 2 is available in Early Access on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The free weekend runs from August 29th at 4 PM EDT until September 1st at 4 PM EDT. For the full FAQ and details about how to download PoE 2, you can check out the official Grinding Gear Games website.

Will you be playing Path of Exile 2 for the first time during the free weekend? Or are you a returning player like me, eager to see what's new in The Third Edict?