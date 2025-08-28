New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of Its Highest-Rated Games of 2025

Epic Games Store has two free PC games this week, one of which is one of the highest-rated games it has given out this year. As always, though, PC users with an Epic Games Store account only have one week to claim the free games. Come September 4, the PC games in question will be replaced with two new free titles. However, if claimed in time, each PC game is free to keep forever, no subscriptions needed, unlike similar offers on PC, such as Prime Gaming, or on console, such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

The two free games on Epic Games Store this week are Machinarium and Make Way. The former is a 2009 release from Czech-based studio Amanita Design that many may remember on the PS3 and PS Vita, as it was a PlayStation console exclusive until 2018, when it came to Nintendo Switch. With an 88 on Metacritic, and a 96% approval rating on Steam, it is notably one of the highest-rated games to be given out on Epic Games Store this year. Meanwhile, Make Way is a 2023 release from developer Ice Beam and publisher Secret Mode. It is less notable than its free game counterpart; however, it itself boasts a respectable 83 on Metacritic and a 93% approval rating on Steam.

Machinarium

Machinarium is an award-winning action-adventure game where players help Josef, a robot, save his girlfriend Berta, who has been kidnapped by a gang called the Black Cap Brotherhood. Between you and completing this mission are a set of logical puzzles, old-school-style adventure quests, brain teasers, and even occasionally a mini-game. For fans of classic adventure games, it is one of the best modern examples of this. For those who don’t enjoy the more obtuse nature of these games, it is unlikely to make you a believer. Those who do check it out for free are saving themselves a $19.99 purchase.

Make Way

Make Way is a top-down multiplayer arcade racing game with some old-school flavor before racing games became all about high-end graphics and realism. In addition to this, players also have weapons available to use, which makes the PC game a bit more chaotic than a more pure arcade racer. What makes Make Way unique, though, is that it also has a robust track creator. To this end, its arcade racing is not going to be the main appeal, as there are better games that offer this. However, for those who like to create their own tracks and then race them, it is a great option. Normally it costs $14.99.

Last week, Epic Games Store’s free games offering included a 2024 release; this week, the games are more notable. That said, those who don’t find either game above interesting have one more option available via Steam, which has its own free game for the next 24 hours.