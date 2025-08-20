Path of Exile 2 Confirms 0.3 Release Date & Details, With One Major Feature Missing

Path of Exile 2 players were recently playing guessing games as Grinding Gear Games shared cryptic teasers for its next big update. The game is still in Early Access, and its last major influx of new content received a mixed reaction from fans. But now, GGG is ready to pull back the curtain on the 0.3 update for Path of Exile 2. The update is called “The Third Edict,” and it’s packed with exciting new content. But players have already noticed that one new feature isn’t on the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Path of Exile 2‘s “The Third Edict” update arrives on August 29th for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. On August 20th, Grinding Gear Games shared the full trailer for the next major PoE 2 patch. In a series of posts on X, the developer also dug into details for what this patch will include. And while it’s pretty exciting stuff, one item on players’ wishlists will not be making an appearance in the 0.3 update for Path of Exile 2. Though there’s much to look forward to, a new class will not be added to the game with this next update.

In the brand-new trailer for this next big installment, Path of Exile 2 unveils a ton of new content for the game. After a cinematic intro showing off some of the new content, the trailer breaks down the highlights for what players can expect when the update arrives on August 29th.

Play video

The 0.3 update adds the next story act, Act IV, letting players continue their journey. It also features 3 Interlude Acts that will take players to various islands, with a total of 33 new areas to explore. Gamers can also look forward to 25 new endgame maps, offering plenty of new gameplay to Path of Exile 2.

In those new areas, players can look forward to facing off against a total of 24 new bosses. That combat will be new and improved thanks to a massive rework of Skill Gems, as well as big changes to Path of Exile 2 skills. There will also be new items to collect along the way. And for those eager to barter their way to better gear, a new trade system will also arrive with this patch.

This update will also let players travel more quickly, thanks to the addition of sprinting. And of course, players managed to rush to the correct conclusion based on earlier hints. The 0.3 update will add a Rise of the Abyssal league.

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

In all, the 0.3 update brings a pretty solid influx of new content to Path of Exile 2. But it is missing one thing many players still had their hopes set on – a new class. And players are taking note, as many reactions to the trailer are simply the question, “No new class?”

Indeed, from the new trailer and details revealed for “The Third Edit” so far, it looks like we will not get the Druid, or any other new classes for Path of Exile 2, in next week’s update. That said, with the new support gems and skills, the existing classes in the game will play quite differently. Even so, I know I speak for many of us when I say the sooner the Druid arrives, the better.

The Third Edict releases on August 29th for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. GGG is offering a free weekend starting on the 29th, so players with Early Access and curious newcomers alike can check out what’s new in Path of Exile 2 for free through September 1st. The update itself is free, but after September 1st, you will need to have the paid Early Access version of PoE 2 to play.

What do you think of the newly revealed content for the next big Path of Exile 2 update? Let us know in the comments below!