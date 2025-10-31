Path of Exile Gears Up For Keepers of the Flame Update With Impressive Patch Notes

Just last week, the folks at Grinding Gear Games gave players an exciting overview of what to expect from the next big Path of Exile update. On October 31st, Keepers of the Flame is finally set to launch. While the servers are down and the patch installs, gamers are gearing up to take on the new challenges that this latest league will bring. The Path of Exile 3.27 update should go live around 3 PM EDT on October 31st, and players will log in to find a whole host of exciting new changes waiting for them.

Keepers of the Flame is a major content update for Path of Exile, and it has the patch notes to match. This latest patch will revisit the Breach mechanics first introduced to the free RPG in 2016, with a new twist. Players can also expect new Bloodlines Ascendancies, new bosses to contend with, and the introduction of asynchronous trading. Ahead of the update’s full release, let’s take a look at the patch notes to see just what players can expect from this Path of Exile update.

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile 3.27 is set to go live around 3 PM EDT on October 31st. The game went offline around noon to prepare for the new content, and players should be able to download the new patch and hop in once the servers return in a few hours. And the patch notes for this one are truly impressive, with a staggering list of changes from new Keepers of the Flame content to balance adjustments for items and monsters.

The Keepers of the Flame Challenge league will arrive with this update, tasking the players with fending off the Breachlords once again. The league will feature Standard, Hardcore, and Solo Self-Found variations, which all have the same core mechanics and items. In total, there will be 40 new challenges in the Keepers league, and Ruthless Keepers will add 8 challenges.

Along with the start of a new league, the update ushers in new skill gems, new support gems, and over 20 new Uniques. We’re also getting a new graft mechanic, which lets players modify their characters in horrifying but impressive ways. And let’s not forget, the asynchronous trade mechanic first introduced in Path of Exile 2 will be available in Path of Exile with this update, as well.

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

There will also be several Endgame changes, including new Fragments and changes to Tier 17 Maps. In general, map tiers have been shuffled around and adjusted, and this has caused some changes to Map Bosses, as well.

Along with the big highlights of new features and content, a whole host of balance adjustments have arrived for Skill Gems, Support Gems, Ascendancies, and Unique Items. To get a complete look at everything new with this latest patch, check out the full patch notes from Grinding Gear Games here. But be warned, reading through them is going to take some time, because this list is truly extensive.

Path of Exile is free-to-play and is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The 3.27 Keepers of the Flame update is expected to go live at around 3 PM EDT on October 31st.

