Pathfinder 2E Announces Guns & Gears Expansion

Pathfinder 2E has announced a brand new sourcebook that will add two new classes and rules for a variety of new concepts. Paizo announced that it would publish Pathfinder Guns & Gears, a brand new sourcebook containing rules for siege engines, firearms, clockwork inventions, and new vehicles. The new sourcebook, which is scheduled to be released in late fall 2021, will also contain two new classes - the Gunslinger and the Inventor. The Gunslinger is an updated version of the popular Pathfinder class, with a new sniper subclass and rules for converting the Gunslinger into a crossbow expert. Meanwhile, the Inventor uses an customized "innovation" to either destroy their enemies or protect their allies during battle.

Pathfinder Guns & Gears will be the second major sourcebook release for Pathfinder 2E, following the release of Secrets of Magic over the summer. While Guns & Gears brings the mechanical side of Pathfinder to life, Secrets of Magic will feature hundreds of new spells and new magic items, along with rules to play as either a magus or summoner class. These new expansions are just some of the major releases coming out in 2021, which will also feature new setting and lore books and several new adventure paths which are released on a monthly basis.

Pathfinder 2E is an updated version of Pathfinder, a popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game. Pathfinder 2E is a "crunchier" game that Dungeons & Dragons, with more emphasis on character customization and options in battles. Instead of giving players set abilities based on their character class and race, players choose ancestral feats and class feats whenever they level up, giving players an almost limitless set of character builds. The game also strays from more traditional classes, with players have the option to play as an Oracle, Investigator, Alchemist, and Witch in addition to more traditional classes seen in other roleplaying games.

Pathfinder Guns & Gears will be released in late fall 2021.