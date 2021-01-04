Pathologic Developer Announces New Game, Know by heart

Pathologic developer Ice-Pick Lodge has announced its latest video game, Know by heart. The title, which is set in a post-Soviet provincial town, sees a group of childhood friends reunite and exploring the memories of their past, but, according to the developer, "something beyond their control will ruin this reunion."

You can check out the first trailer for Know by heart above. In some ways, the upcoming title seems like a major departure from Pathologic and its sequel, which were more akin to horror thrillers. Based on the description and trailer, it does share a not-insignificant amount of DNA with those video games however thanks to its evocative and atmospheric gameplay.

How to deal with loss? We’re happy to introduce you to our new project. It’s called #KnowByHeart. You will be immersed into the quiet life of a provincial Russian town, where traces and echoes of the Soviet era can still be seen and heard. https://t.co/1ghezJLiwC — Ice-Pick Lodge (@IcePickLodge) December 29, 2020

Ice-Pick Lodge describes Know by heart as a title "about accepting loss. The plot, the music, the intuitive gameplay and atmospheric mini-games work together to weave an illusion of briefly returning to one’s childhood and inevitably growing up, the feeling of time slipping through our fingers." For now, we will all have to wait and find out exactly what that means.

Know by heart is set to release for PC via Steam in Q2 2021, putting it somewhere around May in terms of release month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

