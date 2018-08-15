Patrick Stewart Returns To Video Games With My Memory of Us

When you hear the words “Sir Patrick Stewart” and “return,” we know you’re probably automatically thinking of his resurrection of Captain Picard for a new Star Trek series. But he’s also making a notable return to video games this week, as he’s been announced the narrator for a forthcoming narrative game.

You may recall that Stewart has worked on video games in the past, serving as a character in the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games a while back, as well as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and various X-Men games. But now he’s bringing his fine acting chops to My Memory of Us,a forthcoming game that focuses on adventure and puzzles, as you try to keep a duo out of harm’s way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stewart narrates, as you can see in the trailer above, while you guide a pair of young friends across a trouble-laden world, which has been ravaged by an army of robots. They’re looking to separate those dressed in red from the rest of the population, and considering that one of the friends is wearing red, well, they’re fighting to stay together.

The two must work together to solve puzzles and avoid danger if they hope to make it to the end of their journey in one piece — a task easier said than done.

The features for My Memory of Us can be found below:

A moving story about friendship and love in dangerous times

Beautiful, sketch-like graphics inspired by naïve art

Pair mechanics: take control of two separate? characters with different skills and abilities, or control them as a pair

A grotesque tale mixed with bittersweet humor

The events shown in the game are based on actual stories from war

A dialogue system built around the language of symbolic pictures

Various logical puzzles in 2.5D

A story that offers deeper meaning, set in historical realities

We’ve only seen bits and pieces of the game in action thus far, but it has a unique approach that will no doubt appeal to those looking for a different kind of puzzle game, and one that focuses on endearing characters. And, honestly, you can’t just turn down a game that features the lovely voice of Patrick Stewart in the background, now can you?

My Memory of Us is set to release on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.