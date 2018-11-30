Here’s How to Get Paul George’s Nike PG-2.5 PlayStation Sneakers

Here we go again! Nike is about to drop their second pair of PlayStation-themed sneakers from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George. The first collaboration came back in February with the Nike PG-2 PlayStataion Colorway. It sold out almost immediately at launch and now commands premium prices via sites like Stadium Goods, StockX, eBay, and Flight Club. The same fate awaits the new Nike PG 2.5 x PlayStation. However, if you want to try your luck at getting the sneakers for the standard $110, read on.

The Nike PG 2.5 x PlayStation is clearly inspired by the original console with a precise grey color and classic logo on the tongue. Like the PG-2 PlayStation sneakers before it, the logos on both shoes will light up and pulse blue, though these versions are activated when you press a power button on the inside of the tongue. You can take a closer look at the design in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, here’s the important bit. If you’re feeling lucky, download the Nike SNKRS app for iOS or Android and fire it up tomorrow, December 1st around 10am EST. That’s where they will be sold via a raffle process. A product page for the PG 2.5 x PlayStation colorway exists on the SNKRS website, though it is unlikely that the shoes will be sold directly through it. Never hurts to check though. Beyond that you might want to try the Foot Lockers of the world, but the chance of grabbing a pair there is slim to none.

Naturally, your best bet is to get them from third party sellers at dramatically inflated prices after the launch. You can already find listings for it on eBay and StockX, and it will likely end up right here on Stadium Goods and here on Flight Club sometime in the near future.

In a recent PlayStation blog post, this is what Paul George had to say about the PG 2.5 x PlayStation colorway:

For those who know me, gaming is a big part of who I am – I love the fans and I love this community, so it was amazing to see the gaming and sneaker worlds collide with the original PG2 collaboration.”

This time around, I wanted to take the design old school, back to my earliest days of gaming. For me – as I’m sure many of you can relate – those memories date back to the original PlayStation. Working with Nike and PlayStation, we focused on bringing that original PlayStation inspiration to life in this new design.

Here are a few of my favorite elements about this new colorway:

The tongues of the shoe still have the PG and PlayStation logos that light up and pulsate blue, but this time we added the original four-color PlayStation logo that lights up on the other side of the tongue.

The strap across the top front of each shoe provides stability to really lock you in.

The iconic PlayStation symbols are embossed in patent leather on each shoe, just like on the original PG2 x PlayStation colorway.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.