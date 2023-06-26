Payday 3 Developer Explains $40 Price Point

The developer behind Payday 3 has explained why the game has a fairly cheap price. Payday 3 is likely going to be one of the biggest games of the fall, but it is also being made very, very accessible. For starters, it was confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. That means millions of people will have access to what is likely one of the biggest co-op games of the entire year at no extra cost, so all your friends can get in on the action without having to drop a stack of cash on it. However, if you're not on Xbox, it won't cost you an arm and a leg.

As games increase in price from $60 to $70, Payday 3 has decided to price itself at $40. This is an increase from its predecessor, but it is still going to be cheaper than most, if not all, of the AAA releases coming out this fall. During a preview event for the game, ComicBook was able to ask why Overkill opted to charge just $39.99 for such a highly anticipated game.

"The Payday franchise has always been priced fairly ever since Payday: The Heist, which was $20, Payday 2 was $30, and now up to $40 for Payday 3," said Overkill Software's Almir Listo. "Reason being we want as many of our community members as possible to get into the actions. We do have a series of different editions available, but the $40 price range, if you look at the game itself we tried to optimize in the best we can to make sure as many machines as possible can run it. When it comes to people's wallets, we don't want to rob them. We want to give them an experience they can keep and continue playing. It's also reflected in the amount of content at launch, if we would've had a hundred heists at launch, we would've priced it differently. It's a fair price for a fair amount of content and I do believe based on the feedback I've seen online so far that people are kind of happy with it!"

Based on what we've played of the game, Payday 3 still feels rooted in Payday 2, but with much more polish and refinement. It will feel very familiar to players, which may also be a reason for a cheaper price. If it was a game that was reinventing the wheel for the series, perhaps they'd charge a higher price.

Payday 3 will release on September 21st on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.