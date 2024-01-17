Payday 3 Creators Put Together Team of "Veteran Developers" to Fix the Game

Since Payday 3 released, the developers, Starbreeze Studios, have been chasing after the optimal version of the game that players have been asking for. Updates, developer videos, and opportunities for players to share feedback about their top issues with the game have been some of the ways that Starbreeze worked towards that goal, and this week, the developers took another step by putting together a "strike team of veteran developers" solely focused on making the game something that "will meet your expectations."

These plans were talked about in a post titled "Out Plans Going Forward" which sounds much more ominous than it actually was since phrases like that tend to indicate that games are winding down. This post was instead a bit more optimistic, though it does still sound like some of the other posts we've seen in the past where Starbreeze doubles down on its commitment to keep improving Payday 3.

Payday 3 Creators on the State of the Game

The post began by first acknowledging what'll probably be the obvious to the Payday 3 community: "many of you aren't satisfied with the game the way it is in its current state." As such, the "strike team" has been put together to rectify that problem.

"In order to turn your feedback into action, we've put together a strike team of veteran developers from the design, community, communication and production teams with the focus on bringing PAYDAY 3 up to where it will meet your expectations," the post said.

For those expecting this to be an immediate turnaround, however, that's not 100% the plan. Head of community Almir Listo who penned the post alongside the rest of the Payday 3 team said the developers will be evaluating what's needed in the short and long-term. For future communications, it looks like February will yield a more comprehensive discussion about what's going to be done.

Hello Heisters,



We want to take some time today to explain what we’re planning for PAYDAY 3 going forward.



We’re well aware that many of you aren’t satisfied with the game the way it is in its current state. Since launch, we’ve been reading your valuable feedback in forums, pic.twitter.com/JWdvRtVpoK — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) January 17, 2024

"We want to be careful to not simply react, and deal with any possible improvements one by one with the care, thought and planning they deserve," the post continued. "In February, we will communicate a plan detailing the upcoming improvements and when you can expect to see them in the game."

If you're not already active there, Payday 3 players were also directed to the site where players can talk about features that they'd like to see taken care of. Atop that list in a pinned post is "Remove Denuvo" as players seek to have the anti-piracy measures taken out of Payday 3 since those are commonly associated by players with in-game performance issues. The top-voted, non-pinned post is to implement an offline mode.

Expect to hear more from the Payday 3 team in February after a plan is put together.