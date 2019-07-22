Peace Island Lets Players Channel Their Inner Mystery-Solving Cat

There is a good chance that if you are on the Internet, you may have seen a cat video or two. The web certainly loves felines, which is why many people take to the Internet just to check out what cats are doing these days. Of course, some developers have begun to capitalize on cats by creating video games centered around the animal. This is exactly what Eric Blumrich and team did when they took to popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter with their idea of Peace Island, an adventure that allows players to live out their best mystery-solving cat lives.

The developer’s successful Kickstarter campaign has long since ended, but they have continued their efforts over on Patreon to ensure the game does indeed make it to players. Peace Island is “a mix of science fiction, alternative history, and mystery – the game’s story unfolds from the perspective of the nine cats who call the island home, when they wake up to find their human companions gone,” reads the official description.

The title “will be (as the name might imply,) a non-violent interactive story which will focus on discovery, atmosphere, and exploration, rather than combat.” Peace Island will be a single-player experience as the devs feel playing with others would only them to “just get in the way,” according to the Q&A portion of the project’s Patreon page.

As for when players can expect to play as a mystery-solving cat in Peace Island, it is currently in development with an unknown release date. However, for those who backed the Kickstarter campaign and are supporting development through their Patreon, there are to be a couple more rounds of alpha testing. Per the Patreon page, a closed beta is set to take place at some point before the end of the year, with the game being released a year after that point. When it does arrive, it will be available on PC and Mac.

