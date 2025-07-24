Watch Pedro Pascal and the Fantastic Four Cast Play Marvel Rivals

The Fantastic Four cast sat down to play some Marvel Rivals and… it was fairly chaotic. Marvel Rivals is by far and away one of the biggest games out there. While some wrote the game off as an Overwatch clone prior to its launch, the game absolutely crushed as soon as it was released. It has continued to dominate in the months since thanks to being served with frequent new updates that add new Marvel characters to the roster. Players are also regularly treated to all kinds of bonuses like free skins and unique events with various rewards. On top of that, Marvel Rivals also benefits from new MCU releases as the game typically gets skins or other content themed around the films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, the Fantastic Four will make their long-awaited MCU debut. Although Reed Richards appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was a brief cameo that ended with him turning into the human equivalent of shredded cheese. However, this new film has been something fans have wanted to see for decades now as the Fantastic Four are an integral part of the Marvel universe. Unfortunately, various rights issues have gotten in the way of allowing this to happen sooner, but it is finally happening. It seems like The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a hit already with strong reviews and a big opening weekend in sight.

As the press run nears its conclusion, YouTuber Loserfruit has released a video where she got to teach the Fantastic Four cast how to play Marvel Rivals. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all took a crack at Marvel Rivals and none of them are serious gamers, so it took a bit for them to come to grips with the controls while in the game’s training mode. Eventually, they got thrown into a real match and it was pretty chaotic. Pedro Pascal did get an assist, but they were definitely struggling.

Play video

Perhaps the highlight of the video was Vanessa Kirby’s reaction to Marvel Rivals‘ Malice skin for Invisible Woman. The skin… well, shows a lot of skin and is almost comical with how provocative it actually is. Kirby liked the skin, though, poking fun at the design. It’s a really fun video and a great way to not only promote the film in a unique way, but also Marvel Rivals. Right now, the Fantastic Four are everywhere and not just in Marvel Rivals. The heroic Marvel group also got added to Fortnite with their own unique skins and powers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.