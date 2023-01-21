Perfect Dark Reboot Gets Disappointing Update From Insider

The Perfect Dark reboot has gotten a disappointing update from a reputable insider. Perfect Dark is a franchise that is near and dear to a lot of people who grew up in the 2000s. It kind of faded away over time simply because Rare got bought by Microsoft and was tasked with making games for the Kinect amongst other things. It was unfortunate to see, but the series is making a comeback outside of Rare via a new Xbox team called The Initiative. This team is assembled of some of the best developers out there and they've been hyping it up as one of Xbox's biggest, most exciting games of the generation.

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing. Following a report about Crystal Dynamics winding down support on Marvel's Avengers in order to fully commit to the next Tomb Raider game, insider Miller Ross noted on ResetEra (via Okami Games) that Perfect Dark is hitting some roadbumps. For those that don't know, Crystal Dynamics joined Perfect Dark as a support studio in 2021. It's unclear exactly how much they are contributing, but Perfect Dark is expected to release after the developer's Tomb Raider game, which is a bit surprising since Perfect Dark has seemingly been cooking for a lot longer. However, the pandemic and the aforementioned roadbumps are likely contributing to a rockier development. Crystal Dynamics is reportedly gearing up to reveal its new Tomb Raider game later this year, which could lend well for an actual release later this year or next year.

If that's the case, Perfect Dark could still be years away from releasing, which is probably not good news for a lot of Xbox gamers. Xbox has been struggling to release big games at a consistent pace, resulting in 2022 having no major Xbox exclusives. 2023 will have some big titles like Starfield, Redfall, and more, but fans are still pretty nervous about the overall state of things.

