Persona Teases Announcement for 25th Anniversary of Franchise

2021 looks like it could be quite a big year for the Persona series. Not only is the forthcoming Persona 5 Strikers finally set to make its debut in the West in a little over a month, but developer and publisher Atlus has now started teasing that it has even more plans for the franchise as we move forward into the year.

In a new message given to Japanese publication Famitsu, Atlus shed some light on the plans that it has for 2021. The company specifically mentioned that it is continuing to work on Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy but also took a moment to touch on the Persona series. While not committing to any new game announcements in particular, Atlus said that it does plan on having a pretty big celebration for the franchise later on in 2021 to commemorate its 25th year anniversary.

For those unaware, Persona as a whole does indeed turn 25 years old this year. While the series has only started to pick up major traction in the West within the past decade or so, the first Persona installment released all the way back on the original PlayStation in 1996 solely for Japan. The original Persona wouldn’t come to North America until over a decade later in 2009 when a port titled Shin Megami Tensei: Persona launched on PlayStation Portable.

As for what we should potentially expect to hear about in relation to the Persona series this year? Well, it’s a bit hard to say. Again, Persona 5 Strikers is nearing its release in North America and Europe in February, but it’s hard to know if Atlus intends to keep developing new offshoots of varying genres after this. While Persona 6 is the game that many might be looking forward to down the road, it also seems a bit too early to hear about it. Then again, with this being such a monumental anniversary, maybe Atlus has bigger plans than we’d expect.

Whatever this could be, it's definitely going to be an interesting story thread to follow as we continue throughout 2021. If any new information on this 25th-anniversary celebration is revealed in the future, we'll keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com.

