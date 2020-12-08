Persona 5 Strikers Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Atlus today announced that Persona 5 Strikers, the latest and greatest Persona 5 spinoff, will officially release early next year on February 23rd for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The English release of the video game, as expected, features English voiceover and the return of the cast from Persona 5 as well as a couple of new characters.

This release date corroborates previous leaks that the title would release on February 23rd. Persona 5 Strikers marks just the latest Persona 5 video game with Persona 5 itself and Persona 5 Royal having released previously. Persona 5 Strikers first released in Japan earlier this year as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, and the English version is set to release nearly a year to the date after the initial release.

You can check out the official description of Persona 5 Strikers below:

"Looking for some rest and relaxation, the Phantom Thieves set out to begin their road trip, until a ruthless Kyoto detective enlists their help investigating a series of strange cases occurring across Japan...otherwise, he'll arrest Joker. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts' desires by the whims of its ruler. In typical Phantom Thieves style, they're going to use everything they've got to liberate the imprisoned, return their hearts, and strike back against the corruption in their most explosive fight yet!"

As noted above, Persona 5 Strikers is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Persona gaming franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Persona 5 Strikers so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases early next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!