New Persona 3 and Persona 5 Dancing Game Trailers Highlight Ann Tamaki and Junpei Iori

Two new character trailers have released for both upcoming Persona dance games, titled Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The trailers show of the move and various costumes available for Persona 3’s loveable Junpei Iori and the stylish Ann Tamaki from Persona 5. You can watch Ann above, and Junpei below.

The two trailers kind of remind this writer of the last two — which featured Yukari Takeba and Ryuji Sakamoto — though, admittedly, Junpei has way better moves than poor Ryuji.

The games follow the success of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, which originally released in 2015 and featured all of the game’s major characters with their own unique costume sets and dance moves. All three are rhythm-based games, challenging the player to hit at just the right time in order to keep their characters on beat. Here’s a look at the soundtracks for both games:

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Songs: 1. “Brand New Days” Yuyoyuppe Remix

2. “Mass Destruction”

3. “When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars” Hideki Naganuma Remix

4. “Want to be Close” ATOLS Remix

5. “Shinsou Shinri” Lotus Juice Remix

6. “Deep Break Deep Breath” Yuu Miyake Remix

7. “Soul Phrase”

8. “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka’”

9. “Burn My Dread” Novoiski Remix

10. “When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars”

11. “Time” Atlus Kitajoh Remix

12. “Wiping All Out” Atlus Kozuka Remix

13. “A Way of Life” Atlus Kitajoh Remix

14. “Heartful Cry” Atlus Konishi Remix

15. “Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Kagejikan’ + ‘Mayonaka’” Sasakure.UK Remix

16. “Mass Destruction” Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix

17. “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” T.Komine Remix

18. “Burn my Dread”

19. “Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai” Daisuke Asakura Remix

20. “Kimi no Kioku” Atlus Meguro Remix

21. “Our Moment”

22. “Moonlight Serendipity”

23. “Mass Destruction” Persona Music Fes 2013

24. “Burn my Dead -Last Battle-“

25. “Brand New Days”

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Songs: 1. “Rivers in the Desert”

2. “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” Jazztronik Remix

3. “Keeper of Lust”

4. “Blooming Villain” Atlus Konishi Remix

5. “Hoshi to Bokura to” Tofubeats Remix

6. “Tokyo Daylight” Atlus Kozuka Remix

7. “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There”

8. “Rivers in the Desert” Mito Remix

9. “Booming of Villain”

10. “Life Goes On”

11. “Price”

12. “Whims of Fate” Yukuhiro Fukutomi Remix

13. “Beneath the Mask” KAIEN Remix

14. “Will Power” Shacho Remix

15. “Last Surprise” Taku Takahashi Remix”

16. “Haha no Ita Hibi” Atlus Kitajoh Remix

17. “Life Will Change” Atlus Meguro Remix

18. “Jaldabaoth ~Our Beginning”

19. “Last Surprise”

20. “Life Will Change”

21. “Groovy”

22. “One Nightbreak”

23. “Rivers in the Desert” Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb 2017

24. “Hoshi to Bokura to”

25. “Last Surprise” Jazztronik Remix

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night are currently set for release on May 24th in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. Unfortunately, no western release dates have been announced as of yet.