Persona 4 Golden Its Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

Persona 4 Golden, one of the great RPGs of all time, is the lowest price it has ever been, thanks to a new sale. The 2012 re-release of the 2008 PS2 classic is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles, but this new deal comes directly from the PlayStation Store, which means it is only available to PS4 and PS5 users.

For those that know nothing about the game, Persona 4 debuted back in 2008 as a PS2 exclusive as the fifth installment in the Persona series, which is a spin-off from the Megami Tensei series. Then in 2012, Persona 4 Golden, an enhanced version of the game with new content, was released on PS Vita. In 2020, Persona 4 Golden was then re-released on PC, and then all the aforementioned consoles in 2023. As evident by its 93 on Metacritic, it is widely viewed as one of the greatest RPGs of all time, much like its successor, Persona 5.

Those on PS4 and PS5 can grab the game — until November 7 — for 50 percent off. This means it is on sale for just $9.99, down considerably from its normal $19.99 price point. This may not seem like the most massive discount, it is the cheapest Persona 4 Golden has ever been.

“The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends,” reads the game’s official description on the PlayStation Store. “They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world.”

“Persona 4 Golden should be considered a must-play JRPG. While Persona 5 would eventually improve on the formula, Persona 4‘s blend of fast-paced, turn-based combat and compelling social elements gives it an appeal many other games have tried to emulate since,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “The new quality-of-life upgrades and options in the latest release make it easier to dive in than ever before.”