Persona 6 Reveal Rumored to Finally Happen This Summer

A new rumor has claimed that Atlus will finally be showing off Persona 6 in just a few short months. For nearly a decade at this point, speculation has been swirling about Persona 6 and its eventual arrival. Instead, Atlus has been more focused on remaking past Persona games and working on new properties such as Metaphor: ReFantazio. Fortunately, for those who continue to long to see Persona 6 in action, it sounds like this wait won’t end up being much longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of eXtas1stv, it has been claimed that this summer’s recently announced Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th could be where Atlus finally reveals Persona 6 to the world. The insider, who has a hit-and-miss track record, said that this potential announcement isn’t based on new info he has received, but is instead based on a litany of reports and rumors associated with the game that have come about in recent years.

If Atlus did choose to reveal Persona 6 at this venue, it would make a lot of sense. Some of the biggest announcements from Atlus over the past few years have transpired at Xbox events, most recently with the reveal of Persona 4 Revival. As such, it wouldn’t be much of a shock to see Xbox and Atlus collaborate once again on another major announcement.

Persona 6’s Reveal Seems Likely in 2026

Even if Persona 6 isn’t unveiled at this June Xbox event, there’s a decent chance that the game could be revealed elsewhere before 2026 comes to a close. The main reason for this belief is that this year happens to mark the 30th anniversary of Persona as a whole. If Atlus wants to celebrate this major milestone for the Persona series, it would make a lot of sense for the company to tease the next mainline entry in the franchise.

Then again, Atlus might choose to only share new details on Persona 4 Revival, which is set to launch at some point before the end of March 2027. News on the Persona 4 remake has been virtually nonexistent since its announcement last year, which suggests that we’ll almost certainly be seeing this game pop up at the Xbox Showcase. For Persona 6 to also be revealed at the same event isn’t impossible, but there’s no guarantee just yet that it will happen just yet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!