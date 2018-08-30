‘Persona 5’ Gets a Line of Official Apparel

The Persona RPG franchise got an epic 5th installment back in 2016, and is currently in the midst of a successful anime run with the Persona 5 the Animation series. Despite its popularity, there hasn’t been much official merch released for fans. While this new line of official apparel isn’t vast, it does contain some awesome looks.

The line includes a t-shirt of the Phantom Thief Joker with an allover print, a sleek reversible hoodie with black and plaid styles that features an embroidered Shujin Academy patch on the chest, a matching Shujin Academy cap, and a Morgana wallet. You can pre-order all of the items in the Persona 5 collection right here with free shipping slated for October. Quantities are limited on these, so jump on them while you can.

If you are unfamiliar with Persona 5 the game (PS3 / PS4), check out the description below:

“Persona 5 is a game about the internal and external conflicts of a group of troubled high school students – the protagonist and a collection of compatriots he meets in the game’s story – who live dual lives as Phantom Thieves. They have the typically ordinary day-to-day of a Tokyo high schooler – attending class, after school activities and part-time jobs. But they also undertake fantastical adventures by using otherworldly powers to enter the hearts of people. Their power comes from the Persona, the Jungian concept of the “self;” the game’s heroes realize that society forces people to wear masks to protect their inner vulnerabilities, and by literally ripping off their protective mask and confronting their inner selves do the heroes awaken their inner power, and use it to strive to help those in need. Ultimately, the group of Phantom Thieves seeks to change their day-to-day world to match their perception and see through the masks modern-day society wears.”

If you are unfamiliar with Persona 5 the Animation, you can catch new episodes on Crunchyroll and Hulu in the U.S. on Saturdays. The synopsis reads:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another… Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.”

