Atlus Teases Special Persona 5 Announcement

In six days, on September 20, Persona will celebrate its 25-year anniversary. Ahead of this anniversary the official Twitter account for the series has teased a special Persona 5 announcement. What this announcement will be, remains to be seen, but it’s enough to have fans excited. And of course, there’s also plenty of speculation, but unfortunately, the tease doesn’t offer up many clues. It could be in reference to a new port of the game, but it could also be in reference to something much less consequential or maybe even more significant.

It’s also worth noting that the tease — which can be viewed below — comes through translation, courtesy of Perona Central. In other words, it’s possible important context and meaning are being lost.

“Celebrating the 5th anniversary since the release of Persona 5 in Japan, the Atlus Persona Twitter account says to keep your eyes peeled for more from Morgana and the rest of the Phantom Thieves, while using the Persona 25th Anniversary hashtag,” said Persona Central, quote-tweeting the tweet in reference right below.

Going into the 25-year anniversary of Persona, there’s scuttlebutt and rumors suggesting Persona 4 Golden is going to be brought to modern consoles. Meanwhile, on the Persona 5 front, there’s been no word of new content, but some are expecting the game to be announced for Xbox consoles or possibly Nintendo Switch, though Persona fans have been anticipating the latter for a couple of years now and it’s yet to happen. Some Persona 5 fans are also anticipating a new spin-off game, which seems plausible, if not probable, but right now there’s been next to no scuttlebutt or rumors suggesting as much.

